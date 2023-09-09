Three people shot in South Sacramento
The shooting occurred on Friday night near the 5300 block of Gordon Drive, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office
The shooting occurred on Friday night near the 5300 block of Gordon Drive, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office
At its annual developer's conference, Roblox detailed its near-future plans to expand beyond its identity as a game platform for kids. The company is already pushing into new demographics — Roblox announced that it would foster mature content for 17+ users earlier this year — and a new animated video calling product launching later this year looks to be part of that plan. Part Zoom and part Memoji, users can dial up another friend who uses Roblox and start a virtual hangout in the new product, called Roblox Connect.
It's been a big year for Neymar.
The 2023 US Open final will be a 2021 rematch.
Michael Kim of Cendana Capital is often a first call for emerging seed-stage fund managers. Cendana has invested in many VC teams that have gone on to enjoy great success – like Forerunner Ventures, K9 Ventures, and IA Ventures. Indeed, Kim tells us that 13-year-old Cendana just closed on $470 million across several new funds that bring the firm’s total assets under management to roughly $2 billion.
A steel beam reportedly landed on Williams' head at a construction site.
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Novak Djokovic's next match.
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Carlos Alcaraz's next match.
Stephen Strasburg might not be retiring after all.
Actress is the voice and model for the bloodthirsty character in the upcoming sequel. She says it's "one of the greatest video games of all time."
New research from AAA and baby brand Chicco finds that some parents aren't using car seats or passenger restraints the right way.
Welcome to Pilot Rewind, Yahoo Entertainment's flashback series revisiting the first episodes of the most memorable series from TV history. Grab a flashlight and watch out for black oil as we revisit the first-ever installment of an era-defining sci-fi series.
Score a pair of Apple AirPods for $30 off, a top-rated smart TV for just $85 and lots, lots more.
The summer of 2023 is almost over and still we don't have a Cybertruck. New photos of Elon Musk’s Cybertruck, shared by Tesla watchers The Kilowatts, offer an updated look at the vehicle’s interior. It'll be like owning a stainless steel fridge, won't it?
We discuss the recent Munich Motor show, drive the refreshed VW ID.4 and new VW ID.7, and chat with the executive director of the Detroit Auto Show.
Everything you need to know about the 2023 MTV VMAs.
You can switch car insurance companies at any time. Here are the steps to follow, plus pros and cons to consider.
OSU and WSU seek to prevent outgoing Pac-12 programs from further determining the fate of the conference, its assets and its remaining two members.
The Blackhawks' rookie phenom gets most of the headlines, but who else should fantasy managers keep an eye on?
The best orthopedic shoes to help with heel, foot, knee and back pain, according to experts.
Buehler and the Dodgers had hoped he'd return in time for the playoffs after he underwent Tommy John surgery last August.