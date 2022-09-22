Three people shot at Tallmadge rental facility near Memorial Park

Three people were shot in Tallmadge at a rental facility in the city, according to the Tallmadge Police Department and Tallmadge Little League.

The police department said three people were shot in the 100 block of West Avenue. They were treated at a local hospital and don't appear to have life-threatening injuries, the police department said.

Tallmadge Little League President Tom Headrick said in a statement on Twitter late Wednesday that the league was in its executive board meeting when shots were fired at a party at the Ritchie Memorial Shelter House, 109 West Ave., which is adjacent to Memorial Park, just off the Tallmadge Circle.

According to the city of Tallmadge's website, the facility "is perfect for showers, meetings, and parties for up to 100 people." It has a large room with a small kitchenette with a microwave, stove, refrigerator and two coffee pots, and no alcohol is permitted.

Tallmadge police said officers from the Akron and Mogadore police departments helped secure the scene, and Akron police processed the crime scene.

No suspects are in custody, and the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tallmadge Police Detective Bureau at 330-633-4231.

