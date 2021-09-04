Three people shot on Towson University campus early Saturday, police and university officials say

Three people were shot and injured on the Towson University campus early Saturday morning, Baltimore County police and school officials said.

Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said her officers responded around 2 a.m. to reports of a shooting at the Towson University campus, where they arrived shortly thereafter to find university police at the scene.

Police eventually located three people, all adults, who had been shot, Hyatt said. All were taken to hospitals, where they are still being treated for their injuries.

Towson spokesman Sean Welsh said the shooting occurred at the “academic core of our campus” in Freedom Square, a location where students are known to congregate.

He said the gathering was not university-sanctioned.

At a news conference around 8 a.m. Saturday, Hyatt and Welsh declined to say whether the victims were students. They provided few further details.

Hyatt said her investigators were in the preliminary stages of an “ongoing and fluid investigation.”

The shooting comes less than a week after the start of classes at the Baltimore County university.

Yellow crime scene tape cordoned off the area around Freedom Square, located under Lecture Hall. Inside the tape, detectives and officers walked through the remnants of a raucous college party. Near the a “Welcome Back” sign posted on a bulletin board, liquor and wine bottles, red disposable cups and loose shoes and hats were strewn about.

Photos and videos posted to social media show a large gathering at the square overnight.

This article will be updated.