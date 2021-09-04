Three people shot at Towson University: Police

Three people were shot Saturday morning in Maryland at the Towson University campus, police said.

University President Kim Schatzel confirmed the shooting in a statement, saying the incident occurred at approximately 2 a.m. Saturday while people were gathered in Freedom Square, a part of the school's campus.

"Overnight three people were shot on the campus of Towson University where a group of individuals had gathered at the center of campus," Baltimore County police said in a tweet. "This was an isolated incident that occurred near academic buildings."

Schatzel said none of the injuries were critical or life-threatening, adding that "Towson University's Office of Public Safety continues to work closely with Baltimore County Police as the investigation into this incident continues and the victims identified."

At the scene where authorities were conducting investigations, items such as liquor and wine bottles were seen strewn across the ground, including some clothing items and red Solo cups, according to the Baltimore Sun.

The university is a public college with a student population of more than 20,000 in Towson, Maryland, which is a roughly 20-minute drive from downtown Baltimore.

The Washington Examiner contacted the Towson Precinct for Baltimore County Police but did not immediately receive a response.

