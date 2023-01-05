Three people shot in Walmart parking lot as they unload groceries, Illinois cops say

Three people were shot in a Walmart parking lot while loading groceries into their vehicle, Illinois police say.

The drive-by shooting occurred around 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, outside a Walmart in Chicago, according to a police report.

Occupants in a dark-colored sedan drove into the parking lot and opened fire on the three victims, police said.

Arnez White, who works at the Walmart, told WBBM he heard 10 to 13 shots.

“I saw people running in. They thought it was fireworks, but it was shots,” White told the TV station. “I came outside to see what was going on, and I see two people laying on the floor.”

A 25-year-old man shot in the chest and back was listed in critical condition at a hospital, according to police. Two others — a 27-year-old man and 19-year-old woman — were listed in good condition at the hospital.

No arrests have been made and police did not release any identifying information about the suspects.

