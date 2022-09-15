Three people shot in Whitehaven, police say

Gunfire sent three people to the hospital Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Bullets flew on Gill Road around 7 p.m. just down the road from Fairly High School and just two blocks over from Greater St. Mathews Baptist Church, MPD said.

All three of the people shot were taken to Methodist South Hospital by a private vehicle, according to police.

Police said that two of those people were listed as non-critical but one person was critically injured by the shooting.

Police have not released any information about the person or people responsible for the shooting.

