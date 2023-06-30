Three people shot within 12 hours in Kent

Thursday was a violent day in Kent, with three people shot in two separate incidents within 12 hours.

Two of the victims are in critical condition.

The first shooting happened at about 6:20 a.m. at an apartment complex on South 272nd Street in Kent’s West Hill neighborhood.

A man and a woman were shot. One of them is in critical condition, according to Harborview Medical Center.

The second shooting happened in the East Hill-Meridian area in the afternoon.

Police were called to the Phoenix Court Apartments in the 23900 block of 111th Place Southeast shortly before 4 p.m.

Officers found a 35-year-old Kent man with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Kent Police Violent Crimes Detectives interviewed witnesses and searched for evidence.

At about 7 p.m., a Kent K-9 officer spotted what he believed to be the suspect’s car in the afternoon shooting. A chase started that ended on eastbound Highway 18 in Snoqualmie, where the suspect’s car went down a ravine.

Meanwhile, people at Phoenix Court said that sadly, the sight of crime scene tape and police are normal. As some people left the complex, they shouted, “Help shut this place down!” at our news crew.

We spoke with one person who said seeing yet another shooting scene where he lives was the final straw for him.

“I am leaving very soon. I’m moving very soon,” said Geng, who lives at Phoenix Court.

The Kent Police Department’s assistant chief told us both shootings are under investigation and he had no comment.

“I think about two or three months ago, someone got killed here. Very close to my apartment,” said Geng.

A mother at the complex told us she has had to have a tough conversation with her 5-year-old about the possible dangers they face near their home, including discarded needles.

“Every day I tell him that he knows that if there are orange caps, there are probably sharps nearby. Otherwise, he might step on it because it would be negligent not to tell him,” said Jordan.

Neighbors at the apartment complex aren’t the only ones worried about the violence. Management at a nearby daycare said they plan to talk to city leaders about the issue.



