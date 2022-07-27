Three people sought in Lee County fatal shooting

Jul. 26—TUPELO — Authorities are looking for the estranged wife, her new boyfriend and his nephew in connection with the death of a man found shot in the Auburn community two weeks ago.

During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said they have issued first degree murder arrest warrants for Patricia E. Flakes, 42, of Tupelo; Shannon D. Bramlett, 33, of Sardis; and Darick L. Moody, 19, of Oxford. Flakes and Bramlett also have warrants for possession of a firearm by a felon.

Johnson said deputies were dispatched to County Road 1438, just west of County Road 1147 on July 14 at around 8:20 a.m. on a report of a vehicle blocking the road. The responding deputy found a four-door car partially in the ditch and partially in the road.

"There were numerous bullet holes in the vehicle," Johnson said. "As he approached, he saw an adult male in the back seat with multiple gunshot wounds."

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said the victim was identified as Jeremiah Flakes, 21, who was married to but separated from Patricia Flakes.

During a search of the area, investigators located several spent shell casings just east of where the vehicle was located. The casings were found at a residence rented by Patricia Flakes. Johnson said that Bramlett is the new boyfriend of Patricia Flakes and Moody is Bramlett's nephew.

Authorities believe sometime earlier that Thursday morning, Jeremiah Flakes drove to the location in his mother's car. At some point, the suspects shot at him with multiple guns, most likely handguns, Johnson said. The sheriff would not speculate on how Jeremiah Flakes ended up in the back seat of a wrecked car down the road from the crime scene.

"We are looking for these three people, who should be considered armed and dangerous," Johnson said. "All three have connections outside Lee County and we feel they have left Lee County."

The three suspects are believed to be driving a brown or tan SUV.

Story continues

Patricia Flakes was detained the day of the shooting and booked into the Lee County Jail July 14 around 9:30 p.m. She was later released when investigators didn't have enough to charge her.

Bramlett and Moody were arrested by Oxford police in December and charged with breaking into a dozen cars at multiple housing units starting Dec. 11, 2021. Both were charged with 12 counts of auto burglary. Bramlett was also charged with possession of a weapon by a felon.

They were booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center but later released on bonds of $50,000.

william.moore@djournal.com