Three people stabbed by armed man during ‘Gender issues’ class at Canadian university

Members of the Waterloo Regional Police investigate a stabbing at the University of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Ontario, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP)

Three people were stabbed by an armed man during a “Gender issues” class at Canada’s University of Waterloo before he was taken into custody, say officials.

The incident took place inside Hagey Hall on the university’s campus in Ontario, Constable Brad Hickey of the Waterloo Regional Police Service told CBC News.

“All three victims have been transported to hospital with physical injuries. The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time,” Const Hickey said. “One individual has been taken into police custody. Expect an increased police presence on campus as officers continue to clear buildings and ensure public safety.”

An eyewitness told the university’s student newspaper that the suspect was a man aged between 20 and 30, who entered the classroom and asked the professor what the class was about.

Jinming Li says that the suspect closed the door and pulled out two knives from his backpack and attacked the professor, while students fled to safety.

“It feels shocking,” Mr Li said.

Yusuf Kaymak, a student at the University of Waterloo, described what had happened to CTV News.

“The guy basically walked in and asked the teacher if he was the professor, he said ‘yeah’ then he pulled out a knife and after that, everybody just ran out,” Mr Kaymak said to CTV.

“I ran out, and after we went outside, there was a kid that was stabbed. He was bleeding (from) his arm. I don’t know what happened to the professor.”