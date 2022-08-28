Three people stabbed during knife fight at Fresno apartment, including a juvenile

Two men and a juvenile were stabbed Saturday night following an altercation at a central Fresno apartment.

Officers responded to the stabbing at 6:58 p.m. at 1544 East Fedora Avenue, where they located a man in his 30s with a stab wound to his upper torso, Fresno Police Lt. Mike Gebhart said.

As officers were attending to that man, they were informed that two people who lived in the apartment complex also were stabbed.

Inside the apartment, officers found a different man in his 30s and a juvenile each with a stab wound to the upper torso.

Gebhart said the first man in his 30s went to the property and was not wanted there.

The other man in his 30s and the juvenile confronted that person and a knife attack ensued.

It was not immediately know who pulled out a knife and swung first.

In fact, police were still determining who was the suspect and who was the victim.

Officers are canvassing for surveillance video to see what led up to the fight and stabbing.

Police also are talking to residents to see what occurred and to determine who started the right.

Gebhart said officers will be at the scene for at least two hours and residents can come and go.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.

Police said the two men were in critical but stable condition and were expected to survive. The juvenile suffered a non-life threatening wound.