Doctor, 2 nurses stabbed at Encino Hospital Medical Center; suspect barricaded
At least three people were stabbed Friday afternoon at Encino Hospital Medical Center, according to authorities.
A police source told The Times that the victims were a doctor and two nurses.
Officers were called to the hospital in the 16200 block of Ventura Boulevard at 3:50 p.m., said Officer Drake Madison, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.
Nicholas Prange, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson, confirmed that three people were taken to a trauma center in critical condition.
The suspect, armed with a knife, was barricaded in a room at the hospital, the source said, and authorities were clearing people from parts of the building.
SWAT officers were called and entered the hospital around 5:24 p.m. Prange said police have asked fire crews to remain at the scene.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
