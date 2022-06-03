Doctor, 2 nurses stabbed at Encino Hospital Medical Center; suspect barricaded

At least three people were stabbed Friday afternoon at Encino Hospital Medical Center, according to authorities.

A police source told The Times that the victims were a doctor and two nurses.

Officers were called to the hospital in the 16200 block of Ventura Boulevard at 3:50 p.m., said Officer Drake Madison, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

Nicholas Prange, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson, confirmed that three people were taken to a trauma center in critical condition.

The suspect, armed with a knife, was barricaded in a room at the hospital, the source said, and authorities were clearing people from parts of the building.

SWAT officers were called and entered the hospital around 5:24 p.m. Prange said police have asked fire crews to remain at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

