Three people stabbed in separate Paterson incidents; one arrest made

PATERSON — Three people were stabbed in separate incidents that happened in different parts of Paterson over a four-hour stretch early Monday morning, said police.

Two arrests made

Authorities quickly arrested two suspects from Paterson in the first crime, a brawl that allegedly became a knife assault in the city’s downtown area at 1:25 a.m.

Bryan Canales-Arias, 29, and Ernesto Canales-Arias, 23, were charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons crimes in that episode, which took place near the corner of Main and Market streets, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Their victim was a 50-year-old Paterson man who suffered non-fatal knife wounds and was treated at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, where he is in stable condition, authorities said. Authorities have not revealed what they think prompted the fight.

Slashing in fight

The second stabbing on Monday morning happened at 4:39 a.m. near 21st Avenue and Martin Street, police said. The victim was slashed by an unknown suspect in a fight, according to authorities.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s and is expected to recover from his injuries, police said.

Domestic dispute

The third stabbing involved a domestic dispute at 4:56 a.m. near North 5th Street, police said. A man attacked another man and a woman, authorities said. The male victim was stabbed several times, but his wounds were not life-threatening, police said.

As of Tuesday morning, police said no arrests were made in the second and third stabbings.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ stabbings: Three incidents, one arrest