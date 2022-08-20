Three people struck by vehicle in Beaver County; woman facing aggravated assault charges

Three people were struck by a vehicle, and a woman is facing charges of aggravated assault by vehicle after an incident in Beaver County.

Police said they were alerted to multiple people hit by a vehicle in the city of Beaver Falls on Third Avenue and 13th Street at around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Officers said 24-year-old Karen Marie Humphries hit the three people after a complaint was made about her driving.

One of the people hit was taken to the hospital, and the other two victims suffered minor injuries.

Humphries is facing charges of aggravated assault, aggravated assault by vehicle, simple assault and driving under the influence.

She is being held at the Beaver County Jail.

