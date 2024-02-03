Three people suffer minor injuries in Montville fire

Feb. 2—MONTVILLE — A Thursday night fire damaged a two-story home at 242C Maple Ave., causing minor injuries to three residents.

At 11:43 p.m., Montville firefighters responded to a fire inside the home on the second floor. Fire Marshal Paul Barnes said fire and smoke were coming out of the home from a second-story bedroom window.

The home is owned by John Gifford Sr., according to town records.

Barnes, who talked to the residents, said their injuries appeared to be due to smoke inhalation. Mohegan Fire Department ambulance and Mohegan Tribal paramedics transported the three to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital where they were treated and released.

Barnes said it took Montville firefighters and those from numerous area departments about 30 minutes to contain the fire. About an hour later, firefighters were still trying to extinguish hidden areas of fire, opening up walls and ceilings.

Barnes said fire damage was limited to the second floor of the home and there was water damage to the first floor.

A teenager was sleeping in the bedroom where the fire started, Barnes said. After the fire alarm sounded, Barnes said the teen crawled out of his room and alerted the rest of his family to the fire.

Firefighters from Mohegan, Chesterfield, Oakdale, Waterford and Poquetanuck responded, as well as Waterford EMS and local police. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

The fire is being investigated but appears to be accidental, Barnes said.