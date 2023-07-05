Three people treated for shooting on South Bend's west side

SOUTH BEND — Three people were being treated for injuries in an early morning shooting Wednesday on the city's west side.

As of Wednesday morning, two female victims were in stable condition, recovering from non-life-threatening injuries, and a male victim was in critical but stable condition.

Names of the injured were not available.

According to a news release from the South Bend Police Department, officers on a call Wednesday morning heard gunshots at about 1:20 a.m. coming from the 1200 block of West Washington Street.

Officers found two people injured with apparent gunshot wounds, and those injured were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers at the hospital later were told a third person arrived at the hospital's emergency room with gunshot wounds believed to have been suffered at the same incident. No other details were immediately available.

The SBPD Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting, and anyone with information about this incident can give an anonymous tip with Michiana Crime Stoppers by calling 574-288-STOP or by visiting p3tips.com/203.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: South Bend shooting three victims Washington Walnut streets