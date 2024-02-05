Three people and two dogs displaced by Virginia Beach residential fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a residential fire late Sunday night.

Fire crews were notified of a residential fire in the 1000 block of Wessex Lane, located in the Lake James section of the city, at approximately 11:53 p.m.

Units arrived on scene and found heavy fire showing, as well as heat damage to the siding of the adjacent house.

VB Wessex Lane fire (Courtesy: VBFD)

VB Wessex Lane fire (Courtesy: VBFD)

VB Wessex Lane fire (Courtesy: VBFD)

VB Wessex Lane fire (Courtesy: VBFD)

The fire was considered under control by 1:13 a.m. Three people and two dogs have been displaced.

No injuries were reported, and the fire is still under investigation.

Check with WAVY.com for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.