Three people were injured in a Pawtucket shooting. Police say they were targeted

Three people were injured on Friday night in a Pawtucket shooting that appears to be targeted, according to the police.

The incident took place at 31 Coleman St., near Lonsdale Avenue.

Police received a report that shots had been fired, and arrived on scene to find three victims "identified to be involved in the incident," according to Det. Sgt. Christopher E. LeFort.

In a news release, LeFort said that the three victims did not have life-threatening injuries and were transported to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.

Two of the three victims are "known for violent activities in the past by Pawtucket Police and surrounding departments," LeFort said. He said that there were no cooperating witnesses.

Gun violence: 15-year-old boy shot and killed in driveway in Providence

Update: Police identify adults who died in Cumberland shooting as husband and wife

The Pawtucket Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident and has asked anyone with information to contact Detective Michael Dolan at (401) 727-9100, ext. 737, or mdolan@pawtucketpolice.com.

Pawtucket police will be stepping up patrols in response to the incident, according to the news release.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: 'Targeted' Pawtucket shooting on Coleman Street injures 3: police