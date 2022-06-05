Three People Were Killed And 14 Injured In A Shooting On A Busy Philadelphia Street

Three people were killed and 11 were injured after multiple shooters opened fire amid the Saturday night crowds on a major street in Philadelphia.

Police were already patrolling South Street — one of the city's busiest areas full of bars and restaurants — when officers "heard numerous gunshots," Philadelphia Police Department spokesperson D.F. Pace said in a press conference.

"You can imagine, there were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend, when this shooting broke out," Pace said.

Pace said officers "observed several active shooters shooting into the crowd." One officer fired at one of the alleged shooters, he added, but it is "unclear at this time whether that individual was struck or not." No arrests have been made yet.

At least two guns, one of which had a high-capacity magazine, have been recovered from the scene, Pace said.

The three deceased victims — two men and one woman — were brought to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, where they were pronounced dead.

When shots rang out just before midnight, it sparked panic and chaos on the bustling street. Videos on social media showed crowds running as the shots began.

Joe Smith, 23, who was standing outside of a concert venue just feet away from the gunfire, told the Philadelphia Inquirer that his mind immediately went to the recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas.

"Once it started I didn’t think it was going to stop,” Smith said. “There was guttural screaming. I just heard screams.”

A bartender who was in the area, Eric Walsh, told the outlet he saw a woman collapse to the ground less than a block away from the bar.

"People were coming off the street with blood splatters on white sneakers and skinned knees and skinned elbows,” Walsh said. “We literally just were balling up napkins and wetting them and handing them to people... it was chaos.”

John Johnson, who was shot in the foot during the attack, told the local ABC affiliate that he realized he'd been hit when he saw a "giant hole in my New Balance sneakers, and smoke coming out of my foot."

"Some people made it, some people didn't," Johnson said, standing on crutches outside the hospital. "Me personally, I've seen two people die right in front of my face, so I'm still trying to come to terms with that."

The Philadelphia incident wasn't the only mass shooting that left Americans dead this weekend.

In Chattanooga, Tennessee early Sunday, three people were killed — two from gunshot wounds, one from being hit by a car that was fleeing — after a shooting broke out near a nightclub. Another 14 people were injured, and several are in critical condition, police said.

Police said they believe there were multiple shooters, but no arrests have been made at this time.

The Philadelphia and Chattanooga were just two of the many cases of deadly gun violence that have recently occurred across the US.

On Wednesday, four people were killed at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, by a shooter who targeted a doctor who had done his back surgery.

Just over a week before that, 21 people — 19 children and two teachers — were fatally shot in their elementary school classroom in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24.

And on May 14, 10 Black people were killed at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York by a shooter who had professed his violently racist beliefs in an online screed and livestreamed the attack on Twitch.

All three suspects in these shootings used AR-style firearms, which they purchased legally.

The American Public Health Association says gun violence in the US is a public health crisis. It is a leading cause of premature death in the country, responsible for more than 38,000 deaths annually. As of June 5, at least 18,580 people have died from gun violence this year, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.

