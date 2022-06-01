Three People Were Killed After A Shooter Opened Fire In A Medical Office Building In Oklahoma

Three people were killed after a shooter opened fire inside a medical building at a Tulsa, Oklahoma, hospital on Wednesday, officials said.

The suspected shooter is also dead, Tulsa police said.

Tulsa police officers were called to the St. Francis Hospital after 5 p.m. after receiving a call about a man armed with a rifle in the Natalie Building of the hospital complex.

The incident prompted a massive police response, with dozens of cars surrounding the hospital campus.

By 6 p.m. local time, police confirmed on Facebook the shooter was dead, but they did not specify if he was killed by officers or shot himself.

Police continued searching the building, officials said, searching room by room. Local TV news aerial footage showed armed officers searching one building's roof.

The hospital shooting took place in what was been a dark, deadly month, with multiple mass shootings plaguing the country.

On May 14, a shooter opened fire in a Buffalo, New York, supermarket, targeting Black shoppers and killing 10 people in what has been deemed an act of domestic terrorism. On Wednesday, the suspect was indicted by a grand jury on charges including domestic terror and murder as a hate crime.

Ten days later, 21 people were killed in a shooting at an Uvalde, Texas, elementary school, including 19 children.

