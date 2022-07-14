Three people were killed in two shootings in the span of a half-hour Thursday in Milwaukee

Three people were fatally shot in the span of a half-hour Thursday in Milwaukee, according to police.

Two women died after being shot about 11:30 a.m. in the 500 block of West Ring Street, police said in a news release.

A 42-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a 19-year-old woman was taken to a hospital and died there, police said.

Police said an argument led to the shooting. They are looking for a suspect they have identified.

Then, about noon, a 60-year-old man was fatally shot in the 3300 block of North 27th Street.

Police said the circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation, and they have not identified a suspect.

Police declined to answer whether the two shootings were connected in any way. They also declined to say if or how the two female victims were related.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or use the P3 Tips App.

As of Wednesday, homicides in Milwaukee were up 37% compared with the same time last year, when the city broke its homicide record for the second year in a row.

The homicide rate continues to far outpace pre-pandemic levels. Milwaukee saw 98 homicides in all of 2019. As of Wednesday, the city had recorded 119 homicides so far in 2022.

