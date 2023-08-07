Three people were killed in Wallkill crash. Here’s the verdict in ‘road rage’ case

A Walden man was convicted Monday of second-degree manslaughter in what law enforcement officials called a fatal "road-rage" crash on Wallkill’s Route 117 in which three people died, the Orange County District Attorney’s office said.

Anthony Jones, 26, who the jury also found guilty of second-degree assault and third-degree assault, is scheduled for Oct. 11 sentencing, District Attorney David Hoovler's office said in a statement. Jones was ordered held without bail after the verdict.

On Aug. 4 in 2021, at about 7 p.m., Jones drove a Ford Escape east on Route 17 between Wallkill’s exits 118 and 119 when he became angry at the driver of a van carrying eight people, the District Attorney's office said.

Jones caused his car to collide with the van, resulting in deaths of three of the van’s occupants including the driver, the statement said. Four of the people in the van had serious injuries, a fifth had less severe injuries.

Jones was treated for complaints of pain, taken to a local hospital, and released, the statement said. Jones was involved in another incident in the town of Crawford before the August 2021 crash in Wallkill, according to the District Attorney's office, and details of the Crwaford incident were presented as evidence at the trial.

State police and the District Attorney's office determined the collision resulted from Jones' reckless and negligent actions and he was responsible for causing the collision. Police arrested Jones in September 2022.

More: Head of Bronx anti-violence program charged in Orange County narcotics conspiracy probe

“This defendant made the tragic and consequential choice to recklessly use his vehicle as a deadly weapon,” Hoovler said in the statement. “As a result, three lives were lost, and four others were seriously injured. My deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this incident and those whose lives have been forever altered by this collision."

Michael McKinney is a breaking-news reporter for the Journal News, Poughkeepsie Journal and the Times Herald-Record of Middletown.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Verdict reached in Wallkill ‘road rage’ crash that killed three people