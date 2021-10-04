Three men were shot in Hartford over the weekend, police say. One died

Hartford police said they are investigating three weekend shootings, one of which killed a 29-year-old.

Benjamin Garnett, who once played football for Weaver High School, died Saturday night, police said.

Officers found Garnett about 9:40 p.m. after being dispatched to the area of 679 Bloomfield Ave., near the Bloomfield line, because of a ShotSpotter activation. Although Garnett was described as being alert when officers first arrived at the scene, he later died, police said.

Sunday night, shortly before 7 p.m., police were called to another shooting in the area of 59-61 Annawan St., between Franklin and Wethersfield avenues and near Colt Park. Officers went to the scene after learning of a ShotSpotter activation.

When they arrived, they found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, who was alert, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The first shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday. A man in his 40s was shot in his chest in the area of 103 South St., in the South End neighborhood near Goodwin Park. That shooting appears accidental, police said.

The deadly shooting is the 29th homicide of the year Hartford police are investigating. It is the 30th homicide of 2021 in Hartford if one counts the Jan. 6 fatal shooting by members of a federal task force. After an investigation, New Haven State’s Attorney Patrick Griffin determined that the FBI agent and New Britain detective who shot and killed a city man that day were justified in their use of deadly force.

Like other cities across the state and nation, Hartford is on track to have one of the deadliest years in decades.

All three weekend shootings are being investigated by the department’s Major Crimes and Crime Scene divisions. Anyone with any information that may help detectives is asked to call the Hartford police tip line at 860-722-8477 (TIPS).

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.