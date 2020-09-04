    Advertisement

    One killed, three people wounded in Miami-area shooting, police say

    David Goodhue
    1 / 2

    One killed, three people wounded in Miami-area shooting, police say

    One man was killed and three others wounded in what Miami-Dade County police say was a drive-by shooting late Thursday night.

    Early reports indicate more than two dozen shots were fired in incident that happened around 11:30 p.m. at 2016 NW 71st St.

    Miami-Dade Fire Rescue paramedics took all four victims to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where one man died, said police spokesman Officer Angel Rodriguez. The three other men are in stable condition, he said.

    As of Friday morning, no suspects were in custody, Rodriguez said.

    Police have not released the identities of the victims.

    This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.