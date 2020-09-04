One killed, three people wounded in Miami-area shooting, police say

One man was killed and three others wounded in what Miami-Dade County police say was a drive-by shooting late Thursday night.

Early reports indicate more than two dozen shots were fired in incident that happened around 11:30 p.m. at 2016 NW 71st St.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue paramedics took all four victims to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where one man died, said police spokesman Officer Angel Rodriguez. The three other men are in stable condition, he said.

As of Friday morning, no suspects were in custody, Rodriguez said.

Police have not released the identities of the victims.

UPDATE: Investigator just told me there were more than 30 bullet casings recovered along NW 71st Street.



Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed three people rushed to the hospital as trauma alerts. @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/lkss17qGhe



— Brooke Shafer (@BrookeShaferTV) September 4, 2020

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.