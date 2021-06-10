Three Percenters militia members charged in U.S. Capitol attack

FILE PHOTO: Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in Washington
Jan Wolfe and Mark Hosenball
·1 min read

By Jan Wolfe and Mark Hosenball

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. prosecutors have charged six members of the right-wing Three Percenters militia group with conspiring to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, an indictment unsealed on Thursday in federal court in Washington showed.

Federal prosecutors previously brought similar conspiracy cases against members of two other right-wing groups, The Oath Keepers and The Proud Boys. Those pending cases are the largest and most complex of the roughly 500 brought by the Justice Department in the months since the deadly attack carried out by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Six men, all from California, were charged in the indictment: Alan Hostetter, Russell Taylor, Eric Scott Warner, Felipe Antonio "Tony" Martinez, Derek Kinnison and Ronald Mele.

According to the indictment, Hostetter founded a group in 2020 called the American Phoenix Project that protested restrictions on public gatherings imposed as a public health measure during the COVID-19 pandemic. That group became a platform to advocate violence against government leaders, according to the indictment.

Hostetter and Taylor had appeared with Roger Stone, a long-time friend and adviser of Trump, outside the U.S. Supreme Court at a protest against the outcome of the 2020 presidential election the day before the Capitol riot.

Trump granted a pardon to Stone in December, wiping away his conviction arising from a federal investigation that documented Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

The pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, interrupted the formal congressional certification of President Joe Biden's election victory, clashed with an overwhelmed police force, and invaded the House of Representatives and Senate chambers. Five people died.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Leslie Adler and Will Dunham)

Recommended Stories

  • North Shore man charged in Jan. 6 breach of US Capitol

    Federal prosecutors have arrested a North Shore man amid the ongoing investigation into the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol.

  • Capitol Police union calls for acting chief to step aside after Senate report on Jan. 6 riot

    The 100-page review offered new details about what Capitol Police leaders knew at the time the mob descended.

  • Highway patrol concludes investigation on Kansas City police shooting of Malcolm Johnson

    A Kansas City police officer fatally shot 31-year-old Malcolm Johnson in March in a gas station at 63rd and Prospect Ave.

  • The new journalism - and the PR firms behind it

    At first glance, Checks and Balances Project looks like a traditional if scrappy news site - an "investigative watchdog blog," as it bills itself, filled with serious stories scrutinizing corporate activities and government officials. It employs an editor who used to work at USA Today. For more than a decade, its investigations of powerful interests have been picked up by local and national news outlets. Yet a closer look suggests the site is not always the independent crusader it appears to be.

  • McConnell: Voting Rights Act update "unnecessary"

    Republican Senator Mitch McConnell told reporters at a Tuesday press conference the Voting Rights Act update is "unnecessary" because only the pre-clearance portion of that law was struck down by the Supreme Court. (June 8)

  • Yogi-Turned-‘Stop the Steal’ Protest Organizer Indicted on Conspiracy Charges

    Samuel Corum/GettyA California police-chief-turned-yoga-instructor-turned-“Stop the Steal”-organizer has been indicted on conspiracy charges by a D.C. grand jury—along with five other alleged Capitol rioters—for their role in the events of Jan. 6.Alan Hostetter was indicted on four charges, along with fellow Californians Russell Taylor, 40; Erik Scott Warner, 45; Felipe Antonio “Tony” Martinez, 47; Derek Kinnison, 39; and Ronald Mele, 51. Seamus Hughes, a researcher with Program on Extremism at

  • Trio robbed Tennessee banks by following workers home and kidnapping them, jury finds

    They are accused of putting tracking devices on the employees’ cars to find out where they lived.

  • Biggest Renewable-Powered Crypto Mining Data Center Planned for Texas

    Manhattan Solar Partners, LLC has announced plans to construct the biggest renewable-powered cryptocurrency mining data center in the USA.

  • Inside the Sarah Everard Murder Case and the Controversy That Rattled Britain

    A police officer has pleaded guilty to kidnapping and raping Sarah Everard in the ongoing case which, despite the suspect's quick arrest, caused national fallout.

  • 7 New Christmas Movies Are Coming to Netflix This Winter

    This year’s holiday lineup includes an LGBTQ love story and a Spanish Christmas film.

  • Deputies who killed man had body cams, couldn't use them

    The two sheriff’s deputies who shot and killed a Black man while assigned to a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force had been told they could not use their body-worn cameras, despite a change in Justice Department policy to allow cameras months before the shooting. The shooting of Winston Boogie Smith Jr. last week has sparked nights of protests in Minneapolis — a city still reeling from the death of George Floyd at the hands of police — and is raising questions about the implementation of a Justice Department policy change that shifted away from its longstanding rule prohibiting the tool. Last October, the Justice Department formalized a new policy to allow local officers to wear body cameras during joint operations, reversing a policy that had strained its relationship with some law enforcement agencies.

  • The worst NFL quarterbacks for every type of throw

    There are quarterbacks who struggle to deal with different throws and concepts. Here's the unfortunate list for the 2020 season.

  • Hawley delays confirmation of Biden nominee after she promoted ‘Antiracist’ author

    ‘Do you think the election of Donald Trump is an example of ‘racist progress’ in this country?’ Hawley asked Ahuja at her confirmation hearing.

  • Fighting breaks out on floor of Bolivia's legislature

    The fight pitted opposition politician, Henry Romero, against a member of the ruling socialist MAS party, Antonio Colque. The latter was visibly injured after the fighting."They all grabbed me, pulled me by my back," Colque told reporters after the fight. "We can't allow this."At issue was Bolivia's roiling politics of recent years.In 2019, Bolivia's socialist president, Evo Morales, resigned amid widespread violent protests against his government over allegations he fraudulently won an election when running for an unprecedented and unconstitutional fourth term.At least 33 people were killed in violence that followed the election in clashes in Senkata, outside La Paz.In October, after an 11-month caretaker government, Morales' former economy minister Luis Arce won a landslide election, paving the way for Morales to return home.Jeanine Anez, a conservative lawmaker who took the helm of the interim government, was sent to prison on charges she helped foment a coup against Morales.The parliament was reviewing the legitimacy of this history."All we are asking for is that we be respected, that they stop calling us criminals, murderers, and that they stop exploiting the pain of the Bolivians who died in Senkata," said Romero, after the fighting. "And surely it will be up to the law to clarify it all, as with all the subsequent tragic events."

  • Neo-Nazi group member linked to attack plot pleads guilty

    A neo-Nazi group member whose talk of planning an attack at a Virginia gun rights rally was secretly recorded by the FBI pleaded guilty on Thursday to gun charges and obstruction of justice. Patrik Jordan Mathews, a 28-year-old former Canadian Armed Forces reservist, and two other members of The Base were arrested on federal charges in Maryland ahead of the January 2020 rally at Virginia's Capitol in Richmond. Mathews pleaded guilty to illegally possessing and transporting a firearm, and obstruction of justice — he destroyed a cellphone when FBI agents raided his apartment.

  • Loki director confirms gender-fluidity of Tom Hiddleston's trickster god in the MCU

    Kate Herron says it was "important" to make that canon.

  • Carrie Symonds Rents Another Dress from My Wardrobe HQ for G7 Summit

    Carrie Johnson will have tea with First Lady Jill Biden on Thursday, ahead of the three-day summit in Cornwall, England.

  • Dan Levy and Rashida Jones on a Possible Schitt's Creek Movie and Post-Pandemic Plans

    Friends Levy and Jones gave T&C an update on their 2021 summers and what comes next.

  • The Morning After: El Salvador made Bitcoin a legal currency

    Today’s headlines: El Salvador becomes the first country to approve Bitcoin as legal currency, 'Overwatch' is finally getting crossplay support, and iOS 15 will let you use Siri on a locked iPhone, if you own an Apple Watch.

  • Panthers QB Sam Darnold on why he’s not vaccinated; WR shines with Robby Anderson gone

    The NFL’s protocols differ significantly for players who have received COVID-19 vaccines.