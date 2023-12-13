Three plead to felonies in Delaware court

Dec. 13—Acting Delaware County District Attorney Shawn Smith reported the following cases were heard Monday, Dec. 11, in Delaware County Court:

—Devon Ireland, 28, of Unadilla, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted disseminating indecent material to minors.

According to a media release, Ireland, already a registered sex offender, admitted he sent text messages of a sexual nature to a person he believed to be a minor. It was later revealed that the person he was messaging was an adult decoy.

The guilty plea was part of a deal under which it is anticipated Ireland will be sentenced to one year in jail. He will also be required to pay fines and surcharges, as well as provide a sample of his DNA for inclusion in the DNA databank. Judge John Hubbard remanded Ireland to the Delaware County Correctional Facility pending his sentencing on Jan. 29.

—Melissa Astalos, 42, of Sidney, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony.

According to a media release, Astalos admitted that she "knowingly possessed a narcotic compound weighing over one half of an ounce" while in the village of Sidney on Feb. 16, 2023.

Sentencing was scheduled to take place in January.

—Deanna Eignor, 22, of Margaretville, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a Class E felony.

According to a media release, Eignor admitted that she knowingly possessed a stolen credit card on July 15, that the credit card belonged to her ex-boyfriend, and that she had no right to possess the card.

The guilty plea was part of a deal under which it is anticipated that Eignor will be sentenced to a five-year term of felony probation supervision, with the condition that she enrolls in and successfully completes the Delaware County Drug Court Program.

"Drug Court provides convicted nonviolent offenders with intensive substance abuse treatment, supervision, drug testing, and monitoring through individualized treatment plans," Smith said in the release. "I hope that (Eignor) will take advantage of the great opportunity that she has been given. My office is committed to ensuring that non-violent offenders receive the tools they need to overcome their addictions."