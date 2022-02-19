Three plead guilty to causing death of others in 2020, 2021

Feb. 19—Three people charged with causing the deaths of other people all took guilty pleas in Laurel Circuit Court on Wednesday.

Jordan Dakota Obenauer, 26, of Jones Fork in Woolum, KY, will likely serve a 9-year sentence for the Oct. 27, 2019 death of Summer Disney. Obenauer was operating a 2016 Can-Am Maverick in the Wildcat Offroad Adventure Park with 17-year-old Disney on the back as a passenger. Obenauer crashed the vehicle, causing serious injuries to Disney, who was taken to Saint Joseph London hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Obenauer was later determined to have been under the influence of intoxicants at the time of the crash. Information from the Laurel Sheriff's Office, which investigated the incident, stated that Obenauer admitted to drinking beer, whiskey and a mixed drink prior to the crash.

Obenauer was initially charged with murder, which carries a penalty of 20 years to 50 years or life. The plea agreement, however, allowed for Obenauer to plead to an amended charge of second-degree manslaughter, which carries a 5- to 10-year sentence. Obenauer is set for sentencing on April 13.

David J. Sizemore, 38, of 103 Nu-Way Trail in London, agreed to serve a 7-year sentence for second-degree manslaughter. He was charged with the Dec. 29, 2020 shooting death of Daniel Binder. Sizemore was originally charged with first-degree manslaughter, which carries a penalty of 10 to 20 years in prison. That charge was amended to second-degree manslaughter, which reduced the penalty to a 5- to 10-year sentence. Sizemore was the boyfriend of Binder's child's mother and when Binder went to the residence the couple shared, the two men argued, with Sizemore fatally shooting Binder.

An Ohio man who struck a vehicle in backed-up traffic on West KY 80 on May 7, 2020 also took a plea deal for charges of reckless homicide.

Andrew Paul Klinetop, 35, of Mansfield, Ohio, was driving a tractor-trailer along KY 80, six miles west of London, and came up on a traffic backup caused by a traffic accident further down the roadway. Klinetop admitted looking down at his GPS, then looking up and seeing the stalled traffic ahead of him. Although he attempted to stop, his semi-truck slammed into an SUV driven by Williamsburg resident, 27-year-old Ashley Megan Estes. The impact sent the semi off into the median, with Estes and a 3-year-old male child being trapped inside the vehicle. Estes was pronounced dead at the scene, while the child was flown from the scene to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

Klinetop was indicted in Sept. 2020 on charges of second-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault. If found guilty of those charges, he could have faced 5 to 10 years for the manslaughter charge and 5 to 10 years for the assault charge. However, in the plea agreement, Klinetop's charge was amended to reckless homicide, which carries a 1- to 5-year sentence.

Klinetop was recommended to serve 5 years for the homicide charge — the maximum penalty — and 5 years for the assault charge — the minimum sentence. Those two sentences will run concurrently, or at the same time, giving Klinetop a total of 5 years.