Three plead to introducing drugs into jail

Oct. 6—Three defendants charged with introducing drugs into the county jail were among several entering guilty pleas in Criminal Court.

All three were being booked on unrelated charges when found in possession of contraband.

Those pleading guilty to the drug charges included:

—Kayla Geane Reece, 36, in court on two boundover cases pending action of the grand jury, pleaded guilty to introducing contraband into a penal institution and received a four-year sentence with 135 days to serve and credit for 53 days already served in jail. She will then be released on supervised probation for the balance of the sentence.

Reece was arrested July 28 when found in possession of heroin while being processed into the jail.

—Charlton Cole Reed, 39, pleaded guilty to an information charging introducing contraband into a penal institution and received a four-year suspended sentence with one year to serve in jail followed by supervised probation. Reed is being credited with 221 days already served.

The charge stems from a Feb. 10 search at the jail during which heroin was seized.

—Elizabeth Pagen Rockstead, 34, pleaded guilty to an information charging introducing contraband into a penal institution and received a four-year sentence to be served on supervised probation with credit for 21 days already served.

The charge stems from the discovery of meth during a search at the jail on Aug. 29 where she was being booked on a theft charge.

In unrelated cases, the following guilty pleas were entered:

—Harold Thomas Centers, 59, pleaded guilty to an information charging aggravated assault and received a six-year sentence to serve at 100% with court costs waived. He is banned from contact with the victim.

The charge stems from an Aug. 22 incident in Miller Mart when a knife was displayed in a threatening manner.

—Curtis Eugene Petrowski, 58, charged with possession of more than.5 grams of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, pleaded guilty to possession of less than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery and received a four-year suspended sentence as a Range 1 offender, to be served on supervised probation. He is being given credit for ten days served in jail.

Story continues

The charge stems from a July 1, 2020, traffic stop by Crossville Police of a vehicle Petrowski was a passenger. During a search, meth was found.

—James Mark Riggs, 56, pleaded guilty to an information charging burglary and received a two-year sentence at 35% as a Range 1 offender, with credit for 45 days already served. He is to pay $200 restitution and remaining pending charges were dropped.

The charge stems from a burglary at a local stone company. The sentence is to be served concurrently with a probation violation sentence in General Sessions Court.

—Crystal Gail Smith, two counts of possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony and possession of drug paraphernalia, pleaded guilty to possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and received a eight-year sentence to be served at 35% as a Range 1 offender. Smith was fined $2,000 and was given credit for 40 days served. Remaining charges were dropped.

The charge stems from a March 12, 2019, undercover drug by that was audio and video recorded by CCSO deputies.

—Jennifer Leann Watson, 52, charged with possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and one case in boundover status, pleaded guilty to possession of less than .5 grams of meth and received a three-year sentence to serve, was fined $2,000 and is being given credit for time served in jail.

The charge stems from a Feb. 13, 2019, traffic stop on Westel Rd. by CCSO deputies during which meth was found.

—Jason Lee Young, 31, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of less than .5 grams of meth with intent to sale and/or deliver and received a six-year sentence with 180 days to serve and the balance on supervised probation. Any items seized are forfeited and Young is being credited with 15 days served in jail.

The charge stems from a CPD traffic stop of a vehicle in which he was a passenger and meth was seized.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com