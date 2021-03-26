Three plead not guilty to obelisk charges

Mar. 26—Three of the seven people facing felony charges tied to the Oct. 12 destruction of the Plaza obelisk pleaded not guilty Thursday in the state's First Judicial District Court.

Indigenous midwife Melissa Rose and one of her five daughters, Lauren Straily, both were arraigned on charges of criminal damage to property over $1,000, conspiracy to commit criminal damage to property and unauthorized graffiti. If convicted, they could face up to 54 months in prison and $15,000 in fines.

Ryan Witt, originally from Maryland, was arraigned on counts of criminal damage to property and conspiracy to commit criminal damage.

An arraignment for Stephen Fox, a local gallery owner, was rescheduled for April 15.

Three defendants accused of playing a role in toppling the monument during an Indigenous Peoples Day Rally — Dawn Furlough, Lily Schweitzer and Dillon Wrobel — waived their District Court arraignment hearings, according to court records.