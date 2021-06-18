Three plead in task force case

Jun. 18—Three men have pleaded guilty recently in federal court to their roles in a meth distribution ring busted by the North East Kentucky Drug Task Force.

In November 2020, Jesse R. Baise, Keith Chaffins, Steven Lindsey, Joshua Gamble and Paul E. Hart were all implicated in a meth trafficking ring by a federal grand jury, after being picked up over the course of the year in what seemed like unrelated drug and gun investigations. John Knotts and Amanda Cochran, who were arrested in January 2020 after an alleged shootout with Ohio authorities, were wrapped up in the ring this year, according to court records.

Baise was the first to plead guilty in the case — his plea agreement showed how jailhouse calls wrapped everyone else up in the indictment. Baise was busted in January 2020 after selling speed to an informant, records show.

On May 25, Lindsey pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 or more grams of meth. According to his plea agreement, Lindsey was expecting a meth delivery intercepted by authorities on Jan. 31, 2020. Further investigation into communications between Lindsey and the rest of the gang revealed his involvement, which prosecutors pegged at between 1.5 and 5 kilograms of crank, records show.

The man caught with the Jan. 31, 2020, package — Hart — pleaded guilty Monday to multiple meth distribution charges, as well as a gun rap, according to his agreement.

Hart, according to the agreement, sold 3 ounces of meth to an informant twice in mid-January 2020. Court records show he was busted on the way back from picking up a pound of meth in Dayton, Ohio, at a gas station in Greenup County.

Officers also found two loaded pistols in his car as well, records show.

Keith Chaffins also pleaded guilty to a meth conspiracy charge and a possession with the intent to distribute charge. In July 2020, Chaffins was nabbed after a controlled buy by an informant, records show. At the time of his arrest, Chaffins had $2,100 on him. He later admitted that he was going to use the cash to re-up on more meth from Lindsey, records show.

Knotts is expected to be re-arraigned June 25, which generally indicates a guilty plea is expected.

