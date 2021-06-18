Three plead in task force case

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Henry Culvyhouse, The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jun. 18—Three men have pleaded guilty recently in federal court to their roles in a meth distribution ring busted by the North East Kentucky Drug Task Force.

In November 2020, Jesse R. Baise, Keith Chaffins, Steven Lindsey, Joshua Gamble and Paul E. Hart were all implicated in a meth trafficking ring by a federal grand jury, after being picked up over the course of the year in what seemed like unrelated drug and gun investigations. John Knotts and Amanda Cochran, who were arrested in January 2020 after an alleged shootout with Ohio authorities, were wrapped up in the ring this year, according to court records.

Baise was the first to plead guilty in the case — his plea agreement showed how jailhouse calls wrapped everyone else up in the indictment. Baise was busted in January 2020 after selling speed to an informant, records show.

On May 25, Lindsey pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 or more grams of meth. According to his plea agreement, Lindsey was expecting a meth delivery intercepted by authorities on Jan. 31, 2020. Further investigation into communications between Lindsey and the rest of the gang revealed his involvement, which prosecutors pegged at between 1.5 and 5 kilograms of crank, records show.

The man caught with the Jan. 31, 2020, package — Hart — pleaded guilty Monday to multiple meth distribution charges, as well as a gun rap, according to his agreement.

Hart, according to the agreement, sold 3 ounces of meth to an informant twice in mid-January 2020. Court records show he was busted on the way back from picking up a pound of meth in Dayton, Ohio, at a gas station in Greenup County.

Officers also found two loaded pistols in his car as well, records show.

Keith Chaffins also pleaded guilty to a meth conspiracy charge and a possession with the intent to distribute charge. In July 2020, Chaffins was nabbed after a controlled buy by an informant, records show. At the time of his arrest, Chaffins had $2,100 on him. He later admitted that he was going to use the cash to re-up on more meth from Lindsey, records show.

Knotts is expected to be re-arraigned June 25, which generally indicates a guilty plea is expected.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Police searching for missing Ottawa teenager last seen Saturday

    “All we want to do is locate Aliyah for her family,” Ottawa Police Chief Adam Weingartner said in a statement Wednesday.

  • Fierce Capitol attacks on police in newly released videos

    Videos released under court order provide a chilling new look at the chaos at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, including body camera footage that shows a man charging at a police officer with a flagpole and tackling him to the ground. Federal judges ordered the release of the videos after media organizations, including The Associated Press, went to court to request that the Department of Justice provide access. The new videos show a Marine Corps veteran and former New York City police officer wielding a flagpole as he attacks police, as well as rioters crushing another officer into a door as he screams in pain.

  • EA tests FIFA Ultimate Team loot boxes you can preview

    As part of FIFA 21’s ongoing Festival of FUTball event, EA is selling new Ultimate Team Preview Packs that allow you to see their contents before you make a decision whether to buy them.

  • In Iran's subdued election, many voters appear to stay home

    As Iranian state TV showed people streaming to cast their ballots Friday and news anchors praised them for coming out to vote, very different scenes played out on Tehran’s streets, where many polling places appeared relatively empty. Amid rising anger and apathy over a presidential vote tipped in favor of Ebrahim Raisi, the hard-line judiciary chief cultivated by Iran's supreme leader, the election atmosphere was distinctly subdued. In past elections, long lines snaked out of polling stations.

  • Western heat wave threatens health in vulnerable communities

    The record-breaking temperatures this week are a weather emergency, scientists and health care experts say, with heat responsible for more deaths in the U.S. than all other natural disasters combined. With more frequent and intense heat waves likely because of climate change and the worst drought in modern history, they say communities must better protect the vulnerable, like homeless people and those who live in ethnically and racially diverse low-income neighborhoods. “This heat has an important effect on people and their health,” said Dr. Suganya Karuppana, chief medical director at the Valle del Sol community health clinics in Arizona.

  • Taylor Swift Sets ‘Red’ as Next Re-Record, Out in November

    Taylor Swift’s 2012 album “Red” is next in line in her series of album re-records. After much fan speculation, Swift announced on social media Friday that the re-recorded version of her fourth studio album, “Red (Taylor’s Version),” will be released on Nov. 19. The re-recording will feature 30 songs, including one unspecified ten-minute track that […]

  • Key Game 7 questions: Do Nets have enough left in the tank? Can Bucks win on the road?

    The Bucks fought off an exhausted and short-handed Nets team, but can they do it again and become the first road team to win a game this series?

  • Trucker who drove into George Floyd protest may have charges dropped

    The truck driver who drove through a large crowd protesting George Floyd's death last year will have his criminal charges dropped if he is law-abiding for the next year, AP reports. Catch up quick: Authorities had closed off the highway area as a precaution, but video footage showed Bogdan Vechirko honking and driving his tanker rig through the protest, which numbered in the hundreds.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Vechirko's actions caused at least one

  • Daredevil Alex Harvill dies while practicing for a record-breaking, 351-foot motorcycle jump

    Daredevil Alex Harvill, 28, crashed his motorcycle while practicing to perform a 351-foot jump at an airshow in Washington state on June 17.

  • Aiden Leos case: California man in suspected road rage killing admitted to firing gun, prosecutors say

    The suspect charged with killing Aiden Leos, 6, in a suspected road rage incident told police he shot at the car, according to prosecutors.

  • A play in China is facing criticism after a pack of 30 wolves chased actors off stage

    30 live wolves chased a group of Chinese actors during a performance of "Tuoling Legend" last week, but the theatre claims the wolves are trained.

  • Jordan Klepper Gets Into Heated Confrontation With MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell

    Comedy CentralUnlike Jimmy Kimmel, The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper couldn’t get the MyPillow guy to come to him. So he did what he does best and went to the MyPillow guy.In his latest field piece from MAGA world, the long-serving correspondent traveled to Mike Lindell’s “free speech Woodstock” in Wisconsin with the hope of interviewing some of the election truthers who are still holding out hope that Donald Trump will return to the White House this summer. He likely never could have imagined tha

  • Taylor Swift's rerecorded 'Red' will be 30 tracks, including a 10-minute song

    Pop star Taylor Swift announced Friday that 'Red (Taylor's Version)' will be the highly anticipated follow-up to her rerecording of 'Fearless.'

  • Home where Manson murders took place sells in California – after price reduction

    It was put on the market by Zak Bagans, a paranormal investigator, who bought the home in 2019.

  • Violence shatters Pakistani elite as thousands protest 'illegal' land grab

    For those fortunate enough to own a home in a Bahria Town development, the elite suburb promises to offer a respite from the clamour of life in much of Pakistan. Prospective residents from Karachi are lured with assurances that they can swap the blackouts, floods and rubbish heaps of the port metropolis for a luxury lifestyle in a manicured architectural fantasia. Brochures offer world class amenities, a floodlit golf course and even a replica Parthenon. Yet two weeks ago the haven of Bahria Tow

  • Trump claimed that he 'made Juneteenth very famous,' new book says

    Trump said "nobody had heard of" the holiday, which commemorates the liberation of enslaved Black Americans, according to a forthcoming book.

  • Prosecutors seek 'very substantial' prison time for Michael Avenatti over attempted extortion of Nike

    Prosecutors on Wednesday urged a judge to impose a “very substantial” prison sentence on Michael Avenatti for trying to extort millions of dollars from Nike.

  • Seth Meyers Exposes Fox News’ Outrageous Hypocrisy on Trump vs. Biden Putin Summits

    NBCNow that President Joe Biden is back from his big summit with Vladimir Putin, Seth Meyers used his final “A Closer Look” segment of the week on Thursday to dig into the blatant, if not shocking, hypocrisy that Fox News has displayed in its coverage.“The very same people who approve of Donald Trump’s friendly attitude towards Putin are claiming Biden wasn’t tough enough,” the Late Night host said, noting that “even Putin was willing to admit that he was dealing with a more experienced statesma

  • Charlotte Hornets hosted 6 players at pre-draft workout today, including a UNC star

    UNC and Winthrop will both have players at the Hornets’ pre-draft workout Thursday.

  • Safety regulators are investigating Autopilot's role in 30 Tesla crashes that killed 10 people, report says

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Thursday released a full list of investigations into crashes involving Tesla Autopilot.