Three in police custody after Shamokin assault investigation

Feb. 11—SHAMOKIN — Three Shamokin residents are in custody and jailed in connection with an assault on a 20-year-old on Jan. 21 at a Montgomery Street home, according to city Police Chief Ray Siko.

Anthony Torres, 27, Nicole Koons, 19, and Tarra Krieger 44, were all taken into custody and charged Thursday night, according to police.

Torres, of Bear Valley Avenue, is charged with felony aggravated assault on 20-year-old Kody Scicchitano, who police say was beaten so badly he was placed in intensive care at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville.

Scicchitano has since improved, according to family members in online posts. A nursing supervisor at Geisinger Medical Center said there was no information available on Scicchitano Thursday night.

Koons and Krieger, both of Montgomery Street, are also charged with misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and unsworn falsifications after an officer said the two let Scicchitano lay on a floor unconscious after the assault for nearly two hours before calling an ambulance.

Both women are also charged with making false statements to police during their probe.

During the investigation, Krieger told police on Jan. 26 Torres was angry because he thought Scicchitano had his bank card, according to police.

Krieger said she was upstairs when Torres said he was going to ask Scicchitano if he had the card and that's when she heard a thump, according to a criminal complaint.

She told officers when she went downstairs she saw Torres over the top of Scicchitano and she told Torres to stop or she was calling the police, according to officers.

Kreiger admitted she didn't tell Torres she took his bank card until after the assault, police said.

Koons told police on Feb. 1 that she saw Torres stomp on Scicchitano's head about three times, according to police.

Koons said it looked like Scicchitano was sleeping and didn't need any medical care. Koons said she eventually realized Scicchitano was not getting up and that her phone was shut off because she didn't have any minutes left, according to police.

Koons said it was about two hours before an ambulance was called, police said.

All three are incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail and will appear before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic Friday morning