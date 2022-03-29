Three police officers shot during pursuit in upstate New York

The alarm was raised at 4.06pm on Thursday after the 40-year-old mother failed to pick her children up from school (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Multiple suspects are in custody after three police officers were shot during a pursuit in upstate New York.

Buffalo Police Department said in a statement that their injuries initially appear to be non-life-threatening. Police sources added to WKBW reporter Hannah Buehler that one is in surgery, one was shot in the stomach, and another was shot in the neck.

Video posted online by the National Fraternal Order of Police showed police cars and ambulances racing through Buffalo.

“Stop shooting our officers,” they said in a tweet.

Local broadcaster News 4 reported a heavy police presence near the intersections of East Ferry Street and Fillmore Avenue, Sycamore Street and Fillmore, and Langfield Drive and Bailey Avenue.

This is a developing story; it will be updated.