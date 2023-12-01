Three of Polk's 4 US House reps vote to expel George Santos. Only Laurel Lee votes no

Polk County's representatives in the U.S. House, 2023: From left, Darren Soto, D-Kissimmee; Scott Franklin, R-Lakeland; Daniel Webster, R-Clermont; Laurel Lee, R-Tampa.

Three of Polk County’s four members of the U.S. House voted Friday morning for the expulsion of Rep. George Santos, R-New York, from the chamber.

Rep. Scott Franklin, R-Lakeland, and Rep. Daniel Webster, R-Clermont, joined 103 other Republicans in voting to oust Santos. Rep. Laurel Lee, R-Tampa, voted against the measure, along with 111 other Republicans.

Rep. Darren Soto, D-Kissimmee, was among 206 Democrats voting for Santos’ expulsion.

The House voted 311-114 to remove Santos, marking only the sixth time in history and the first since 2002 that legislators have expelled one of their members. The vote required a two-thirds majority, or 290 votes, in favor of the resolution.

The vote marked a reversal for Franklin and Webster. Both voted against Santos’ removal on Nov. 2, when a resolution failed by a 213-179 vote. Lee also voted no, while Soto joined most Democrats in voting yes.

The vote reduces the Republicans’ majority in the U.S. House to nine seats.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Republicans Franklin, Webster vote to oust Santos. Laurel Lee votes no