China allows Kanzhun, Full Truck Alliance apps to resume user registration

A sign above an office of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) is seen in Beijing
·1 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) -Three popular apps placed under review by China’s cyberspace regulator announced the resumption of new user registrations on Wednesday, the latest sign that the regulator's years-long cybersecurity probe is coming to an end. The app of online recruitment services company Kanzhun Ltd and two apps of the logistics platform Full Truck Alliance Co - Yunmanman and Huochebang - said they would resume new user registrations on Wednesday. "In the past year, the company has seriously cooperated with the national network security review, taken the security issues found in the review seriously and carried out comprehensive rectification," Full Truck Alliance said in a statement published on its official Weibo account on Wednesday. "With the consent of the Network Security Review Office, the company will resume the registration of new users of Yunmanman and Huochebang with immediate effect." China launched cybersecurity reviews into Full Truck Alliance and Kanzhun alongside Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global in July last year, and ordered them to stop registering new users, citing national security and the public interest. Didi Global, which is delisting from New York, has not yet made a similar announcement to Kanzhun or Full Truck Alliance. Didi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kanzhun and Full Truck Alliance did not comment further on the results of the cybersecurity investigation.

A wrap up of the probes would be a positive sign for the Chinese tech industry and its investors, who have been bruised by a wide-ranging regulatory crackdown launched by authorities in late 2020.

Kanzhun shares rose 4% and Full Truck shares rose 3% in pre-market trade.

(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista and Tom WestbrookEditing by Louise Heavens and Mark Potter)

