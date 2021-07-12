Three Portland officers assaulted by suspect, police say

Jul. 12—Three Portland police officers were injured Sunday evening during a struggle with a man who became violent after they confiscated his gun, police said Monday.

The struggle also attracted a crowd and some onlookers became hostile to the officers, police said. Officers arrested the man who had the gun — he is a convicted felon who is not allowed possess firearms, police said — and arrested a 17-year-old boy who was in the crowd and is accused of throwing an object at a police cruiser and shoving an officer. Both were charged with assault.

The incident took place less than a block off Congress Street in Portland's downtown at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The three officers involved in the struggle were treated and released from Mercy Hospital, police said.

This story will be updated.