Three pounds of meth seized in Susquehanna traffic stop

Aug. 16—Rather than conceal, a BMW's dark window tint ultimately helped expose three pounds of methamphetamine trafficked up Interstate 81 last week, state police at Gibson said.

The vehicle's owner, Ramon A. Torres, 32, of 317 W. Oley St., Reading, faces drug charges following the Wednesday traffic stop, according to a criminal complaint prepared by Trooper Dario Korpita.

Korpita watched the interstate's northbound traffic until a BMW approached with windows so heavily tinted the trooper could not make out the number of people inside, which the trooper wrote is a traffic violation.

Korpita pulled into the stream of traffic and followed the BMW, which he noted also followed a vehicle too closely, until he pulled it over in Lenox Twp.

Korpita smelled marijuana. Torres, the vehicle's owner and passenger, refused to let him search. A police dog responded and indicated narcotics were inside, prompting state police to tow the vehicle while they sought a search warrant.

Inside, they found narcotics and drug paraphernalia, including three pounds of methamphetamine.

Torres was released Tuesday from the Susquehanna County Correctional Facility on bond for $250,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Aug. 30.

