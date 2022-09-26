Three Pricey Hellcats Stolen From Dealership

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

What happened to these Hellcats?

It should come as no surprise that most car people think of automotive thieves as some of the lowest scum of the Earth criminals in current times. Outside of the emotional context, for most people their car is either the most expensive or second most expensive thing they own and is vital for their ability to provide for themselves and their families via their commute to work. It just so happens that this particular story involves three cars specifically designed for enthusiasts: a 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, and 2020 Dodge Charger Hellcat widebody. These are some of the coolest cars currently on the Modern Performance Automotive Market, at least in America. So it kind of makes sense that they get stolen so often but you might not expect all three of these cars to have been stolen at the same time.

Allegedly taken from the Zartman Dodge dealership in Warwick Township in Lancaster County, these three cars are ridiculously expensive and could bring a pretty penny to the thieves responsible for their absence. At around 3:30 in the morning police in Northern Lancaster County answered the call about these vehicles and immediately plunged into an investigation. When you examine what they took it seems a rather tempting endeavor as the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat is valued somewhere around $77,000 with the charger like we going for $65,000 and the 2021 Dodge Challenger Hellcat being valued at $83,000, likely because of the Brass Monkey Wheels.

Both the 2021 Challenger and the 2020 charger are darker colors, but you might get a chuckle out of this next part. That's because the 2020 Challenger was bright orange with black racing stripes making it nearly impossible to miss driving around in that area. Overall, these vehicles have a combined value of around $227,000 making this an incredibly large-scale crime. Police are currently asking anyone with information regarding the stolen American muscle cars to come forward and they did not provide much of any detail regarding the suspects, if they have any. Pretty much everyone in this situation hopes that the cars get back to where they rightfully belong but given the track record of most of these vehicles that have been stolen before the Challengers and Charger would likely be parted out, raced, used to evade police, or be crashed into oblivion.

