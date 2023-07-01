Three-pronged attack on savers' wealth turns up the heat on 'rip-off' banks

Pound breaking the Bank of England illustration

Savers are now facing an onslaught on their wealth thanks to poor rates, high inflation, and a growing tax burden.

A basic-rate taxpayer with £50,000 of savings in an easy-access account stands to lose more than £4,700 in real terms this year, Telegraph analysis shows.

This is because while inflation is eroding their nest egg, interest rates paid on savings are lagging behind and the slight rise in rates means HM Treasury’s tax haul is surging.

In a blow to mortgage holders, the Bank of England raised the Bank Rate to 5pc last week after core inflation rates defied expectations in May, remaining high.

But while the Bank Rate has risen from 0.1pc in December 2021, the average rate paid on an easy-access account is now just 2.37pc, according to financial data site Moneyfacts.

If a saver with £50,000 earned the Bank Rate of 5pc over the course of a year, the pot would reach £52,500. But at 2.37pc, the interest earned would be just £1,185 – a difference of £1,315.

Labour MP Dame Angela Eagle said banks were passing on rates to borrowers “virtually instantaneously” but were not giving the same increases to savers.

She said: “That means, apart from the fact that it’s money for old rope for the banks, that the interest rate mechanism, the transmission mechanism and what the Monetary Policy Committee is doing, is not working as well as it would if banks weren’t swallowing all of the profit.

“It’s a rip-off which is allowing banks to profiteer at the expense of ordinary people.”

But while MPs are pushing banks to pay better rates, the Government is taxing savers more.

When George Osborne introduced the personal savings allowance threshold in 2016, interest rates stood at just 0.5pc and a saver would need to have more than £100,000 outside of a tax-free wrapper to pay anything at all.

Now that interest rates are rising once more, savers are finally seeing better returns. However, despite rising rates and inflation, the personal allowance for a basic-rate taxpayer remains frozen at £1,000 a year, or £500 for higher-rate payers. Additional-rate payers receive no allowance at all.

Tax thresholds across the board have been frozen since 2021 and will remain fixed until 2028. The additional rate income tax threshold has also been cut down from £150,000 to £125,140.

Figures this week revealed the number of additional rate taxpayers is due to double this year when compared to 2020-21, while the 1.6m people will see their savings allowance halved as they are dragged into the higher rate bracket.

Research by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has previously estimated the freeze will push the number of people paying a tax rate of 40pc or more on their earnings to 7.8 million by 2027-28.

This will also mean more people will have their personal savings allowances halved as they move from paying the basic rate to the higher rate band, as a person’s income tax threshold determines their personal savings allowance.

The tax haul from savings has almost doubled to £6.6bn in just one year already, HM Revenue & Customs figures published on Thursday showed.

If the savings allowance had increased in line with inflation, a basic-rate taxpayer would now be able to earn £1,300 in interest before tax.

Higher-rate payers would be able to save £652 tax-free. This would save a higher-rate taxpayer with £50,000 in a savings pot £122 a year and would put £300 back into the pocket of a basic rate payer in the same position.

Income held in Individual Savings Accounts (Isas) and some National Savings and Investment (NS&I) accounts do not count towards the personal allowance. Coventry Building Society and Virgin Money were this week offering three-year fixed cash Isa rates of 5.20pc.

NS&I Premium Bonds pay savers prize draw rewards rather than guaranteed interest, the maximum deposit is £50,000 per person and the bonds currently pay out at an estimated 3.70pc.

For those looking for a higher rate, Chip is offering a 4.21pc instant access account with a maximum investment amount of £250,000, with unlimited withdrawals. If you do not need immediate access to your money, you could achieve 4.90pc on a Vanquis Bank 90-day account.

Former pensions minister Ros Altmann said if the banks continued not to cooperate, the Treasury should consider upping the rate of tax they paid on their profits.

She said: “Given all the money taxpayers spent during the financial crisis trying to save the banks from collapse, surely there’s some social responsibility on banks to try to help the Government right now.

“The alternative is that the economy ends up in recession and everybody will be worse off, and the banks in the end will be worse off too.”

In a statement to the Commons this week, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt promised that he was “working on a solution”, as banks come under pressure to pass on interest rate increases.

A Treasury spokesman said they were working with banks and regulators to pass on better interest rates to savers more quickly in an effort to return inflation to the 2pc target.

“The Chancellor was clear earlier this week that it’s taking too long for increases in interest rates to be passed on to savers.

“That’s why we are working with banks and regulators about the best way to achieve that and to support consumers during this period of high inflation and interest rates.

“Ultimately, the best way to help savers is to drive down inflation, and we have a clear plan to halve it by the end of the year and get it back down to 2pc thereafter.”

Banking trade body UK Finance also warned this week that banks would be forced to push up mortgage rates if the Chancellor forced them to pay higher savings rates.

While personal allowance freezes and the banks failing to pass on rates hit the pots of savers directly, inflation erodes the real value of capital.

A saver with a pot of £50,000 in a 2.37pc easy-access savings account facing a target inflation rate of 2pc would see the real value of their money increase to £50,194.

But at a rate of 8.7pc, the value of the same pot of money would decrease to £47,100 in real terms after a year, according to figures from Hargreaves Lansdown.

This represents a £3,094 cut in real value compared to what it would have been under the Bank of England target rate for inflation.

Pressure on savers which discourages people from putting their money away will continue to drive inflation, pushing the country closer to recession, Baroness Altman said.

“The more people who decide to save now, instead of spend, the less pressure there will be on inflation and the Bank of England may be able to stop its tightening before it plunges us into a recession.

“We’re at serious risk of a recession even with rates where they are now,” she added.

