Three prosecutors join U.S. Attorney's Office in RI – who they are

PROVIDENCE – U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Cunha is adding three new federal prosecutors to his office, two focusing on criminal matters and another on affirmative civil enforcement.

Cunha on Tuesday announced the new assistant U.S. Attorneys. They are Kevin M. Bolan, Julianne L. Klein and Peter I. Roklan, a longtime prosecutor with the state attorney general’s office. Bolan will serve in the civil division, where he will focus on affirmative civil enforcement. Klein and Roklan will join the criminal division, according to the announcement from Cunha’s office.

Kevin M. Bolan

Previously, Bolan was a partner with the law firm of White & Case, LLP, where he handled and managed civil and criminal trials and investigations as part of the firm’s white collar practice group. Bolan also worked as an associate, and later partner, with the firm of McDermott Will & Emery, in Boston and Washington, D.C. He is a graduate of Harvard College and the Georgetown University Law Center.

Julianne L. Klein

Klein joins the office from Cooley, LLP, in Boston, where she worked as an associate for the past eight years handling U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigations. She has also handled complex commercial matters,as well as significant pro bono litigation. Klein previously worked in the Chicago offices of Steptoe & Johnson, LLP, Dinsmore & Schol, LLP, and for the staff attorneys office of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. She is a graduate of Boston College and the University of Michigan Law School.

Peter I. Roklan

Roklan is a Rhode Island native who joins the office after a 16-year tenure with the state Department of Attorney General. Roklan prosecuted a wide variety of criminal cases, including matters involving public corruption, firearms, narcotics, and organized crime. He previously served as a special assistant U.S. Attorney, working on federal cases with prosecutors un the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, and the Roger Williams University School of Law.

What Cunha has to say about them

“I am tremendously excited that these three exceptional advocates have joined the ranks of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Rhode Island,” Cunha said in a news release. “Their backgrounds, education, and experience make them ideally suited to carry on and enhance our Office’s critical work to pursue justice and enhance public safety on behalf of all of our Ocean State communities.”

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Prosecutors Klein, Bolan and Roklan join U.S. Attorney's Office in RI