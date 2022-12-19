Three Putin's planes take off at once to conceal his true route to Belarus

40
Ukrainska Pravda
·2 min read

Vladimir Putin’s aircraft has entered the air space of Belarus. Before that two more aircrafts took off from Moscow and St. Petersburg, likely to divert attention from the aircraft with the Russian president on board.

Source: MotolkoPomogi

Details: Reportedly, Il-96-300PU with registration number RA-96022 entered the air space of Belarus. The aircraft took off from St. Petersburg at 14:25 local time. The flight number is RSD111.

Another Il-96-300PU with tail number RA-96020 took off from the Vnukovo airport in Moscow at 14:30. The flight number is RSD1/RSD001.

Moreover, two of Putin’s aircrafts at once, RA-96022 RA-96014, were transferred to St. Petersburg in the morning. The second one took off after the aircraft with Putin on board took off.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!




Recommended Stories

  • Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole

    A hole less than one millimetre in diameter is to blame for a coolant leak from a Russian Soyuz spacecraft docked at the International Space Station (ISS), the head of Russia's Roscosmos space agency said on Monday. A routine spacewalk by two Russian cosmonauts was cancelled last week after NASA noticed a stream of fluid spewing from the vessel. Temperatures on board the capsule have since risen and Roscosmos has scrambled to investigate the cause and decide how to resolve the issue.

  • Putin arrives in Belarus for talks with Lukashenko

    STORY: Putin, whose troops have been driven back in Ukraine's north, northeast and south, is taking a more public role in what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine. He visited the operation's headquarters on Friday to sound out military commanders.His trip for talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was his first to Minsk since 2019 - before the COVID pandemic and a wave of pro-democracy protests in 2020 that Lukashenko crushed with strong support from the Kremlin.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian news agencies that Belarus was Russia's "number one ally" but that suggestions Moscow aims to pressure Minsk into joining its "special military operation" were "stupid and unfounded fabrications."

  • Fragments of downed drone found in Kyiv

    Fragments of a downed Russian drone have been found in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv. Source: press service of the National Police in Kyiv Details: The police have reported that a resident of the capital has noticed items that looked like fragments of a Russian UAV's engine on the sidelines among the trees.

  • Putin postponed attack on Ukraine three times, FSB insisted on it

    Russian President Vladimir Putin postponed the full-scale invasion of Ukraine three times. The initiator of the attack was the Federal Security Service (FSB) of the Russian Federation. Source: Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in an interview with the German newspaper Bild on 18 December Quote: "According to our information, the attack was postponed three times, the last time in mid-February.

  • Russia's Wagner Group officers hide in cover and watch with drones as 'expendable' troops are sent to die in Ukraine, UK intel says

    The update said the Wagner Group private militia keeps its experience leaders far from danger while letting poorly-trained conscripts get slaughtered.

  • Putin arrives in Belarus as Lukashenko warns of ‘escalating’ situation

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has landed in Belarus for his first visit to the country in three years to meet with his counterpart. The Kremlin said in a statement that Putin arrived in Minsk on Monday ahead of an expected meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The two leaders “will discuss key aspects of the…

  • Broncos had 18,423 no-shows on Sunday despite resale tickets dropping as low as $10

    The Broncos had 18,423 fans skip Sunday's game, and secondary market tickets tipped all the way down to $10 just before kickoff.

  • Russia's military needed up to 72 hours to approve a strike — making soldiers hit Ukrainian targets too late: report

    The effectiveness of the Ukrainian air defense system gave the country a critical advantage early on, according to a New York Times investigation.

  • ‘My heart is full.’ Ukrainian family arrives in SC with nothing. These folks provide a home

    Oleksandr Nagayevskyy was a preacher in Ukraine. He, his wife and their five children are starting a new life in South Carolina.

  • Mi-8 helicopter crashes and burns again during landing in Russia

    A Mi-8 helicopter crashed and burned while landing in Russia for the second time in three days. This time, the accident occurred in Magadan Oblast in Russia [Russia's Far East - ed.]. Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, quoting a report of Far Eastern Transport Prosecutor's Office of the Russian Federation Details: On the morning of 19 December, a Mi-8T helicopter burned down while landing in the village of Takhtoyamsk in the Olsky district of Mag

  • German military swaps APCs for NATO force after breakdowns

    Defense officials said Monday that Germany is readying decades-old armored personnel carriers for a key NATO unit after the modern vehicles that should have been deployed suffered a mass breakdown. Germany is scheduled to take the rotating lead of NATO's Very High Readiness Joint Task Force, or VJTF, on Jan. 1. The German army's 37th Panzergrenadier Brigade had originally earmarked dozens of modern Puma APCs for the force, but during a recent military exercise all 18 Pumas deployed suffered technical failures.

  • Putin lands in Belarus for talks amid fears of new assault on Ukraine

    (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Belarus on Monday along with his defence and foreign ministers, fanning fears in Kyiv that he intends to pressure his ex-Soviet ally to join a fresh ground offensive that would open a new front against Ukraine. Putin, whose troops have been driven back in Ukraine's north, northeast and south since invading in February, is taking a more public role in the war. His trip for talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was his first to Minsk since 2019 - before the COVID pandemic and a wave of pro-democracy protests in 2020 that Lukashenko crushed with strong support from the Kremlin.

  • North Korea Hails Satellite Success, Unveils Spy Photos of Seoul

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korea said it carried out the final tests of a military spy satellite, publishing a pair of black-and-white overhead images of South Korea’s capital region in an attempt to show the device worked.Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersMessi May Not Be Soccer’s GO

  • Jeremy Clarkson Apologizes After Saying Meghan Markle Should Be Paraded Naked Through Streets of England

    His comments in a column for The Sun were a reference to a scene in "Game of Thrones" and have drawn intense backlash.

  • The world's biggest YouTuber, MrBeast, backed Elon Musk possibly standing down as Twitter's CEO

    MrBeast cited a new Twitter policy, seemingly later retracted, that prohibited the "free promotion" of other social-media sites.

  • Russians pass limit in terms of missile use norms, 3 to 4 more attacks and there will be nothing left

    Oleksii Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, believes that the Russians have enough stockpiles of missiles for three to four attacks, but after that they will run out of all stocks, which is unacceptable for the military.

  • Explosions rock city of Kyiv, with around 15 Shahed drones downed over the city

    Explosions rocked the city of Kyiv during an air-raid. Sources: Ukrainska Pravda, Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram Details: Ukrainska Pravda journalists have reported two powerful explosions in Kyiv.

  • Grudges, tribalism, and infighting rife in PA borough that hired the cop who killed Tamir Rice

    After Tioga hired Timothy Loehmann, long-simmering personal grudges and infighting exploded and brought local government to a halt.

  • CSTO member states announce military exercise on western borders

    Stanislav Zas, the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), has said that member states of the CSTO would conduct a series of military exercises on their Western borders in 2023.

  • 30-year-old boyfriend is person of interest after retiree vanishes, Florida cops say

    Deborah Lanham, 59, was reported Dec. 14, deputies say.