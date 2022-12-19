Three Putin's planes take off at once to conceal his true route to Belarus

Vladimir Putin’s aircraft has entered the air space of Belarus. Before that two more aircrafts took off from Moscow and St. Petersburg, likely to divert attention from the aircraft with the Russian president on board.

Source: MotolkoPomogi

Details: Reportedly, Il-96-300PU with registration number RA-96022 entered the air space of Belarus. The aircraft took off from St. Petersburg at 14:25 local time. The flight number is RSD111.

Another Il-96-300PU with tail number RA-96020 took off from the Vnukovo airport in Moscow at 14:30. The flight number is RSD1/RSD001.

Moreover, two of Putin’s aircrafts at once, RA-96022 RA-96014, were transferred to St. Petersburg in the morning. The second one took off after the aircraft with Putin on board took off.

Background:

Vladimir Putin is visiting Minsk, the capital of Belarus, with a broad government delegation on 19 December. At first a meeting with participation of all Ministers is to be held, then a private meeting of Lukashenko and Putin is to follow; and then, a press conference should take place.

At the moment [16:30 Kyiv time], the Russian dictator is already in Belarus. His aircraft was followed by three planes at a time.

Viktor Khrenin and Sergey Shoigu, the Ministers of Defence of Belarus and Russia, are also present at the meeting.

Reportedly, the sides discuss "the process of implementation of the previously approved allied programs", specifically those concerning trade and economic cooperation and joint projects "with an accent on import substitution", cooperation in the energy sector and security issues.

At the beginning of December, Sergey Shoigu, the Minister of Defence of Russia, went to Minsk. Then the changes to the agreement with Belarus concerning joint facilitation of regional security in the military sector were signed. It was also revealed that Putin and Lukashenko arranged to meet in December.

Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the President of Russia, claimed that Putin was not going to drag Belarus into the war against Ukraine but hinted that Alexander Lukashenko’s regime had to make this decision voluntarily.

