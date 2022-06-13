Three Puyallup men with federal government ties charged in connection to Capitol riot

Getty Images
Jared Brown
·1 min read

Three men from Puyallup were charged in federal court Monday with misdemeanors in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to court documents.

FBI agents identified cell phone data and surveillance footage that put Kevin M. Cronin, Kevin M. Cronin II and Dylan R. Cronin near the U.S. Capitol building during the attack, court documents show. All three face federal charges of destroying government property, committing violence on U.S. Capitol grounds and engaging in conduct that disrupts government business.

The three men were scheduled to appear in federal court in Tacoma on Monday afternoon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington. Their cases were filed in United States District Court for the District of Columbia.

It was not immediately clear if the men were in law enforcement custody Monday afternoon. Court records showed warrants were issued for their arrests.

Kevin M. Cronin II is a member of the Washington National Guard and Dylan Cronin is an Army reservist, court documents show. Their father, Kevin M. Cronin, is a U.S. Postal Service employee.

Travel records showed all three men flew to Washington, D.C., from Seattle on Jan. 5, 2021, and returned on Jan. 8, according to court documents.

Surveillance footage showed both Kevin M. Cronin II and Dylan Cronin inside the U.S. Capitol building wearing “Make America Great Again” hats, court documents say. News media and social media images showed all three men at a political rally that preceded the riot.

