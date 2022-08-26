Three-Quarter-Point ECB Hike Should Be Debated, Holzmann Says

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The European Central Bank should discuss an interest-rate increase of 75 basis points at next month’s meeting -- matching the Federal Reserve’s recent aggression in countering soaring inflation, according to Governing Council member Robert Holzmann.

The Austrian official, a top ECB hawk who’s pushed for outsized rate moves in the past, is concerned that upward price pressures are becoming entrenched, even as analysts predict an imminent economic downturn for the 19-nation euro zone.

“In light of deteriorating inflationary developments a hike of 50 basis points is the minimum for me,” Holzmann said Friday on the sidelines of the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole Symposium. “But also 75 basis points should be part of the debate.”

In the face of record inflation, the ECB raised rates for the first time since 2011 last month, opting for a half-point hike that was bigger than analysts expected. With data due next week set to show euro-area prices jumped by 9% in August -- another all-time high -- pressure is building for tougher action, akin to that deployed by the Fed.

Despite a weakening economic backdrop, which has prompted some analysts to say Europe has already entered a recession, a group of ECB officials backs discussing a 75 basis-point rate increase at the Sept. 8 decision, Reuters reported earlier Friday.

Even so, an account of the ECB’s last meeting released Thursday showed that some officials wanted a smaller initial hike than the one that materialized, highlighting the divisions over how best to tackle the twin challenges of spiking inflation and dwindling growth.

Traders are currently assigning an almost 50% likelihood of the next rate move being more than 50 basis points. European bonds slumped Friday on the prospect of a three-quarter-point hike.

