Three-quarters of Americans think Joe Biden is too old to run again

Joe Biden has said his age comes with “a little bit of wisdom” as a poll showed three-quarters of Americans think he is too old to run again for the US presidency.

The president addressed concerns about his age in a speech to mark Labor Day in Philadelphia on Monday.

A poll published by the Wall Street Journal found 73 per cent of Americans, including two-thirds of Democrats, think Mr Biden, 80, is too old to run again in next November’s presidential election.

Less than half said the same of Donald Trump, who is three years younger than his successor in the White House.

Addressing a crowd to mark the US national holiday, Mr Biden stated: “I tell you what, someone said, ‘That Biden, he’s getting old, man’.

“Well guess what? Guess what? The only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom.

“I’ve been doing this longer than anybody, and guess what? I’m going to continue to do it, with your help.”

In the same poll, just 36 per cent of voters said Mr Biden was “mentally up for the job”, compared with 46 per cent who said the same for Mr Trump, while 44 per cent said he had “a vision for the future”.

The president outperformed Mr Trump on other metrics, including being a “likeable person”, with 48 per cent support, and being “honest”, with 45 per cent to Mr Trump’s 38 per cent.

The latest polling comes after a series of gaffes from Mr Biden that his political opponents attribute to his age.

In June, the president said that Vladimir Putin was “losing the war in Iraq”, rather than Ukraine.

Two months earlier, he mistook the New Zealand rugby team, the All Blacks, with the Black and Tans, British police officers recruited during the Irish War of Independence to suppress the IRA.

Gesturing to his Irish rugby tie, Mr Biden said: “See this tie I have, this shamrock tie?

“It was given to me by one of these guys right here, who’s a hell of a rugby player who beat the hell out of the Black and Tans.”

James Johnson, founder of the Washington-based JLP Partners pollster, said a “rare consensus” had emerged among US voters about Mr Biden’s age.

“When we ask people to describe Biden in one word, the most prominent is ‘old’, followed by ‘incompetent’, which is not a great combination,” he told The Telegraph.

“This is an issue that is actually starting to actually overcome polarisation. It’s becoming a bit of a rare consensus in US politics that he is too old for the job.”

Mr Biden is the oldest person to have been elected president and is currently three years older than Ronald Reagan, the next oldest, who left office aged 77.

His age has been used by Republican candidates as a political attack, with some suggesting he could leave the White House to Kamala Harris, his vice president.

Nikki Haley, who is running for the GOP nomination, told Fox News in April: “If you vote for Joe Biden you really are counting on a president Harris because the idea that he would make it until 86 years old is not something that I think is likely.”

