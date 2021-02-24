Three-quarters of all voters, including 60% of Republicans, support Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan: poll

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Grace Panetta
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Biden
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with labor leaders in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Washington Evan Vucci/AP

  • New polling shows widespread support for Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

  • A Politico/Morning Consult poll found that 76% of all voters and 60% of Republicans support the bill.

  • The stimulus package is expected to get its first vote in the House on February 26.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

A majority of all voters, including Republicans, support the passage of President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package, a new Politico/Morning Consult poll shows.

The legislation, called the American Rescue Act, is set to receive its first vote in the US House on February 26.

The Politico/Morning Consult poll found that 76% of all Americans strongly support or somewhat support the legislation, with just 17% saying that they somewhat oppose or strongly oppose the package.

Among Republicans, 60% of voters strongly support or somewhat support the bill, with 30% somewhat or strongly opposing the legislation.

Unsurprisingly, support for the bill was highest among Democrats, with nearly 90% saying they somewhat or strongly support the package.

The poll, which surveyed 2,013 registered American voters from February 19-22, has a margin of error of ± 2 percentage points.

The relief package includes $1,400 direct aid checks to qualifying Americans, $350 billion in state and local aid, $130 billion for elementary schools, $3,600 for child tax credits, food aid, and rental assistance, funding for COVID-19 testing and vaccines, $400 per week in additional federal unemployment benefits through September 2021, and a raise of the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

If the measure passes through the House, it'll head to the Senate.

Senate Democrats are expecting to pass the bill through budget reconciliation, which allows the Senate to pass budget-related legislation with just a simple majority of 51 votes instead of the usual 60-vote majority required in the Senate to get past the filibuster.

The Senate is currently divided between 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans, with Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaking vote, meaning that Democrats could pass the bill without any Republican votes.

But some elements of the package, particularly the minimum wage hike, may not pass muster under the Byrd rule, which stipulates that matters "extraneous" to the budget process cannot be passed through reconciliation.

Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth McDonough is expected to issue a ruling on whether the minimum wage increase is permissible under the Byrd rule on Wednesday or Thursday. Even if she gives it the green light, it may not end up in the final version due to opposition from moderate Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.

If the Senate makes changes to the package in order to comply with the Byrd rule before passing it through reconciliation, it'll go back to the House to be voted on again before heading to the president's desk.

Lawmakers are aiming to get the new package passed before March 14, when supplemental unemployment benefits included in the last federal COVID relief package passed in late December are set to expire.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Will Biden’s Stimulus Get Republican Votes?

    Bipartisanship should be an American ideal, and yet, it often devolves. In 2009, President Barack Obama tried to craft healthcare reform to be a bipartisan bill. He found that Republican senators had...

  • Trump-appointed federal judge indefinitely blocks the Biden administration's 100-day deportation freeze

    The ruling serves as a win for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, who filed a lawsuit against the government over the moratorium.

  • Key Biden aide said pandemic was 'best thing that ever happened to him', book says

    Anita Dunn said privately what aides ‘would never say in public’Cautious campaigning won Covid battle with TrumpUS politics – live coverage Joe Biden and Anita Dunn wear masks as they leave the Queen theatre in Wilmington, Delaware, on 19 October. Photograph: Drew Angerer/Getty Images A senior adviser to Democrat Joe Biden in his campaign for president believed “Covid is the best thing that ever happened to him”, a new book reports. It was, the authors add, a necessarily private comment that “campaign officials believed but would never say in public” as the US reeled from the impact of the pandemic amid hospitals stretched to breaking and with deaths mounting and the economy falling off a cliff. The remark, made to “an associate” by Anita Dunn, a Washington powerbroker who the Atlantic called “The Mastermind Behind Biden’s No-Drama Approach to Trump”, is reported in Lucky: How Joe Biden Barely Won the Presidency, by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes. The first major book on the 2020 election, a campaign indelibly marked by the coronavirus, will be published next week. The Guardian obtained a copy. This week, President Biden commemorated the 500,000th US Covid death with solemn ceremony and a request that Americans “remember those we lost and those we left behind”. Allen and Parnes, of NBC News and the Hill, also collaborated on Shattered, a similarly speedy history of Hillary Clinton’s White House run in 2016. In their new book they record Biden’s view of his predecessor in her defeat by Trump – he thought her a “terrible candidate” – and the views of Barack Obama, whom Biden served as vice-president from 2009 to 2017, as the 2020 campaign unfolded. Obama first “seemed to be enamored with a former Texas congressman, Beto O’Rourke”, Allen and Parnes write, then later told Biden’s aides he feared his friend, aged 77 when the primary began, would only succeed in embarrassing himself and tarnishing a distinguished Washington career. But Dunn’s reported comment points to what became the dominant theme of the election. As the pandemic capsized Trump along with the economy Biden, through a much more cautious approach to campaigning and basic public health concerns, appealed to voters as the right man to manage a recovery. Trump sought to hammer Biden for “hiding in his basement” – a reference to Biden’s decision to rarely leave home in Wilmington, Delaware, instead campaigning virtually while the president held rallies and ignored public health guidelines. But such attacks did not hit home. Though “both Trump and Biden were comfortable with the stylistic and substantive contrasts of their … responses to the coronavirus”, Allen and Parnes write, “Trump led loudly, Biden calmly said Trump misled”. Like many members of his family and inner circle, Trump contracted the virus. He was reportedly more seriously ill than was publicly admitted. Biden stayed healthy and won the electoral college 306-232 and the popular vote by more than 7m. Dunn, 63, is a veteran of six Democratic campaigns and three winning ones, having worked for Obama in 2008 and 2012. She has not taken a role in the Biden administration and according to her own consulting firm, SKDK, is “currently on leave … expected to return later this year”. According to the profile published by the Atlantic in the immediate aftermath of Biden’s win in November, Dunn “came of age in the time when aides were neither seen nor heard … and still values discretion above almost all else”.

  • Biden in no rush to reverse Trump's move on Western Sahara

    There are no signs that the Biden administration intends to roll back the Trump administration’s recognition of Western Sahara as part of Morocco anytime soon.Why it matters: Trump’s move on Western Sahara was a dramatic shift in U.S. policy. Undoing it would damage relations with Morocco and could cause Rabat to reverse its promise to resume diplomatic relations with Israel, made as part of the deal with Trump.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Western Sahara is a sparsely populated, disputed territory that borders Morocco on the northwest corner of Africa. It was formerly controlled by Spain and is now claimed by Morocco despite international opposition and resistance from the indigenous population.The state of play: The Western Sahara decision is among several Trump policies that are under review at the State Department.But current and former U.S. officials tell me the administration seems to be in no rush to deal with the issue.Driving the news: A bipartisan group of 27 senators led by Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) and Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) signed a letter last week urging Biden to roll back the Western Sahara decision. In the letter, they claimed:“The abrupt decision by the previous administration … was short-sighted, undermined decades of consistent U.S. policy, and alienated a significant number of African nations. We respectfully urge you to reverse this misguided decision and recommit the United States to the pursuit of a referendum on self-determination for the Sahrawi people of Western Sahara."The latest: State Department spokesperson Ned Price said he had no updates on the matter when asked in Monday's press briefing,He stressed that the Biden administration supports Morocco-Israel normalization, and supports the UN's work to monitor a ceasefire in Western Sahara and push for a referendum.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Republicans defend energy deregulation as new report says Texas consumers overpay by $28 billion for power

    From Biden to the Green New Deal, GOP officials are finding all sorts of things to blame besides the state’s deregulated energy market for soaring rates and rolling blackouts

  • White House hits back at claims it is caging children of migrants two years after Trump scandal

    More than 5,700 unaccompanied children apprehended crossing border in January

  • Rep. Stephanie Murphy 'seriously considering' bid to unseat Rubio

    “I know what it takes to defeat a powerful incumbent because I’ve done it," she says.

  • Manhattan DA reportedly looking into Donald Trump Jr. as part of investigation into his dad's business dealings

    Donald Trump Jr. and his brother Eric ran the family business during their father's four years in the White House.

  • Supreme Court divided on case of California motorist pursued by CHP into his home

    Can police pursue people into their homes to question them about a minor crime? The Supreme Court hears the case of a California motorist.

  • Congressional Hearing Explores Whether Right-Wing Media Disinformation Puts Lives ‘at Risk’

    The House Committee on Energy and Commerce convened Wednesday to discuss disinformation and extremism in the media amid not only the COVID-19 pandemic and political and social unrest, but the closure of local newspapers, as well. The committee reviewed what it calls “fanning the flames,” looking into whether the media — and associated disinformation contained therein — plays a part in disseminating extremist information to the public. In a memo submitted ahead of Wednesday’s early-afternoon hearing, Rep. Frank Pallone, who chairs the committee, pointed out that studies have shown most Americans get their news and information from television and radio, not social media. He pointed to topics — like COVID-19 and the 2020 election — he felt were covered inappropriately, and suggested how and why it happened. Also Read: CNN Anchor Asks If GOP Senator Ron Johnson Is in 'Conspiracy Wormhole' (Video) Rep. Mike Doyle added to that at the top of the hearing, saying, “The First Amendment protects the freedom of the press and the freedom of speech and the freedom of speech encourages us to ask tough questions about what is going on in the media, what is motivating the tidal wave of disinformation that is putting the lives of so many Americans, and ultimately, our democracy at risk. Partisanship and polarization in the media has been building for years but these more recent events reflect a frightening escalation.” “For nearly a year, disinformation regarding the seriousness of COVID-19 and effectiveness of precautionary measures such as mask-wearing and social distancing has helped to worsen the pandemic, and those who relied on suspect traditional media sources were more likely to believe COVID-19 conspiracy theories,” Pallone wrote. “Most recently, after months of false claims that the November 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Donald Trump, amplified and repeated on particular traditional media outlets, the world watched in horror as rioters stormed the United States Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the election.” Pallone cited media economists’ and witnesses’ theories regarding how disinformation is allowed, even encouraged, to spread: The focus of outlets on revenue above any other mission is coupled with the void left by local publications shuttering. Opinion programming brings in an audience, driving controversy while it fills that void, he explained, citing Columbia professor Emily Bell. Also Read: Tucker Carlson Says He Just Learned That QAnon 'Is Not Even a Website' (Video) The standards of even the biggest, most trustworthy outlets did not escape scrutiny, either. “Finally, traditional media outlets will often cover demonstrably false statements made by politicians and other public figures because they consider them to be newsworthy,” Pallone wrote, piggybacking off the testimony of journalist Soledad O’Brien. “Media outlets also provide a forum for newsmakers and commentators to communicate lies and disinformation. Despite criticism, many traditional media outlets continue to allow for the disinformation in an attempt to follow journalistic standards and present multiple viewpoints on a news story.” Read original story Congressional Hearing Explores Whether Right-Wing Media Disinformation Puts Lives ‘at Risk’ At TheWrap

  • ‘Don’t panic’: Texas lieutenant governor says he will handle excessive energy bills in the

    Dan Patrick discusses Texas blackouts, exorbitant electrical bills, and Biden’s immigration policies.

  • GOP defections spiked in several states in the aftermath of Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    Defections from the Republican Party have spiked in several key states in the aftermath of the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Bloomberg reports. In Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Maryland, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania around 57,000 voters combined have left the GOP in the weeks following the attack, which many people consider to have been inspired by former President Donald Trump. That number is small compared to the more than 74 million people who voted for Trump last year, but it could still have an effect on the shape of the party going forward and strengthen the former president's base within the GOP's ranks, Bloomberg notes. The data also indicates that departures are much more significant among Republicans than Democrats. Per Bloomberg, there's always been some fluctuation, but in North Carolina, for example, Democratic and Republican voters had been leaving their parties at roughly the same rate as recently as December 2020. In the days and weeks after Jan. 6, however, the Republican numbers shot up dramatically, while the Democratic figures remained steady. And in Colorado, 11 Republicans have left for every Democrat. Read more about GOP defection data and how it could alter the political landscape in swing states at Bloomberg. More stories from theweek.comThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chumpBiden is leaving Amazon workers out in the coldInvestors say Trump properties are worthless until his name is removed

  • Merrick Garland says he has 'great' concern about federal use of the death penalty, which surged under Trump

    The US government put 13 inmates to death between July and January. The Biden administration is likely to end federal executions.

  • Donald Trump Jr. deposed in D.C. attorney general probe of inaugural committee

    Donald Trump Jr. was deposed on Feb. 11 as part of a lawsuit by D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine, who alleged last year that former President Trump's inaugural committee coordinated with the Trump Organization to "grossly overpay" for event space at its D.C. hotel.Details: Racine alleges that in the course of his investigation, he uncovered a second instance in which the inaugural committee improperly spent funds — on a contract the Trump Organization signed with the Loews Madison Hotel for a block of rooms during the 2017 inauguration.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The filing alleges that a former executive assistant to Donald Trump Jr. was the point of contact for the contract and that the inaugural committee paid an invoice for the Loews room block for almost $50,000."Donald Trump, Jr.’s testimony at his February 11, 2021 deposition raised further questions about the nature of the Loews Madison invoice and revealed evidence that Defendants had not yet produced to the District," the filing states.Ivanka Trump, inaugural committee chair Tom Barrack, and deputy chair Rick Gates have also sat for depositions, according to the filing.The big picture: Former President Trump and his business is facing legal scrutiny in multiple jurisdictions, including a criminal investigation out of the Manhattan district attorney's office that is said to be examining possible tax and bank-related fraud.Read the filing.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 'Bring out Pence.' Managers at Trump trial reveal new video of Capitol riot that shows threat to VP, lawmakers

    House prosecutors wielded former President Donald Trump's words against him in arguing he should be convicted of inciting insurrection at the Capitol.

  • House GOP leaders awkwardly disagree over whether Trump should speak at CPAC

    The House GOP's leadership split is far from patched up. After former President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol building last month, House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) was among just a handful of Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his role in the riot. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) meanwhile said he'd only support censuring Trump, as he "bears responsibility" for the attack. But just a month later, McCarthy already seems ready to welcome Trump back into the party. When asked Wednesday if Trump should be speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference this weekend, McCarthy gave a quick "yes." Cheney, meanwhile, said the decision was "up to CPAC," but affirmed her belief that Trump shouldn't "be playing a role in the future of the party or the country." Q: Do you believe former President Trump should speaking at CPAC?@GOPLeader: "Yes he should."@RepLizCheney: "That's up to CPAC....I don't believe that he should be playing a role in the future of the party or the country." McCarthy: "On that high note, thank you very much." pic.twitter.com/ZOkTUbpQCP — CSPAN (@cspan) February 24, 2021 Following the impeachment, more than a quarter of the House GOP voted secretly to remove Cheney from her leadership post, while Wyoming's state GOP censured her. More stories from theweek.comThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chumpBiden is leaving Amazon workers out in the coldInvestors say Trump properties are worthless until his name is removed

  • Trump team denies he is refusing to share stage with Pence and insists they have spoken since Capitol riot

    ‘Donald Trump and Mike Pence had a great call last week!’ Miller

  • 'The science is on our side': Chris Christie blasts Biden and Democrats over failure to reopen schools

    Nearly a year after most schools shut down, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie sees an opportunity for the Republican Party, whose handling of the coronavirus pandemic under Donald Trump was widely seen as anti-scientific and contributing to thousands of needless deaths.

  • GOP Rep. Peter Meijer says he is 'considering' Trump impeachment after Capitol riot

    Rep. Peter Meijer said he was "strongly considering" voting to impeach President Trump after a deadly pro-Trump riot disrupted the Capitol.

  • Stephen Miller tangles with Florida GOP freshman at House immigration meeting

    The former White House adviser spoke before the Republican Study Committee alongside other former Trump administration immigration officials.