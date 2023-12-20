Three regions in Ukraine left without electricity due to shelling and bad weather

The use of scheduled disconnected household consumers is not expected

Inclement weather and enemy shelling has knocked out power for portions of Ukraine’s oblasts, the Energy Ministry reported on Dec. 20.

Repair teams are continuing to address the consequences of bad weather in Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. Additionally, avalanche risks are expected in the highlands of Zakarpattya and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts during the day, according to the Ministry.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

1,300 households remain without electricity due to bad weather. Repair work is ongoing.

Donetsk Oblast

63 settlements (13,000 households) remain without power due to adverse weather conditions. 81 service brigades are working on restoring power.

Power has already been restored to 39 settlements – approximately 10,000 households.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast

As a result of shelling, 63 settlements (about 26,000 customers) were left without power.

Vinnytsia Oblast

Due to technical problems, several power substations were switched off, de-energizing over 200,000 consumers in Vinnytsia Oblast. Power supply was renewed within two hours.

Kyiv Oblast

A 110 kV grid line in Kyiv region was switched off. All consumers were promptly reconnected.

Lviv Oblast

Due to technical reasons, 8 settlements (3,600 consumers) do not currently have power.

Sumy Oblast

Due to military actions, 52 settlements (2,800 subscribers) remain without power.

Kharkiv Oblast

Approximately 16,000 consumers remain without electricity due to military actions. 8 subscribers were reconnected. As of 9:00 AM, 1,600 consumers were de-energized due to bad weather.

Kherson Oblast

In the regional center, about 14,000 consumers were left without power due to military action. As a result of artillery shelling, 7 settlements (6,500 customers) were de-energized. In total, 52 settlements (2,500 metering points) remain without power.

The Energy Ministry reports that overall, Ukraine’s power grid remains stable and under control. Planned power cuts for household consumers are not expected.

On Nov. 24th, the Energy Ministry stated that under current conditions, the Ukrainian grid is capable of meeting all domestic household demand.

