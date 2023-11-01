Three relatives convicted in New Hanover County for death of 34-day-old baby

Three relatives were convicted Wednesday by a New Hanover County jury for the death of a 34-day-old baby, according to a news release from District Attorney Ben David.

The father of the child, Joel Garner, and grandfather, Roby Garner, have been convicted of negligent child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury.

The grandmother of the child, Sylvia Garner, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and negligent child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury.

In January 2020, officers from the Carolina Beach Police Department responded to a residence in Carolina Beach after receiving a report of an unresponsive child.

Investigations revealed that the child had died of suffocation while sleeping with her mother, Amy Miles.

After the Department of Social Services arrived on the scene to check on the welfare of another child within the residence, it was revealed that the 34-day-old baby had previously been assigned to a safety plan under the supervision of Sylvia and Roby Garner, preventing the child from being left alone with parents Amy Miles and Joel Garner.

The trial began on Oct. 23 and concluded with the verdict Wednesday afternoon.

Joel Garner was sentenced to 26-44 months in the Department of Adult Corrections, according to the news release.

Both Sylvia and Roby Garner have been sentenced to 12 months of supervised probation.

Miles previously pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and negligent child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury. She testified as a part of this trial. Her sentence hearing has not been scheduled.

Judge G. Frank Jones presided over the trial.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Three convicted in death of 34-day-old by New Hanover County jury