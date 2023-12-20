Three rental homes get reprieve on city-mandated demolition

Dec. 19—GOSHEN — Three more homes owned by landlord Ron Davidhizar were on the chopping block during the Goshen Board of Works meeting Monday.

Demolition hearings took place for 407 Center Street, 218 N. Ninth Street, and 602 N. Fifth Street.

One property, 407 Center Street, was sold during an auction Saturday to Michael Schmucker of M&H Rentals. Schmucker told board members that they're trying to accelerate closing with the title company and auction company.

"We've done a number of properties in town," Schmucker said, "It's going to take us some time, maybe three or four months, but you will see progress on it, I'm promising you."

The demolition hearing was tabled to Jan. 22 to see how Schmucker's company begins renovating the home.

The other two homes demolitions also weren't granted by the board. Instead Craig Blough with Bartel & Co. Realtors & Auctioneers told the board that the auction company and Davidhizar had agreed to have the homes self-demolished. They agreed to have 218 N. Ninth Street demolished by Jan. 19, and 602 N. Fifth Street demolished buy the end of January, with Bartell & Co. overseeing both demolitions.

Other items the board addressed included:

—The city of Goshen is acquiring a parcel of land from Sun Communities at Brookside Manor. The property is near the intersection of Peddlers Village Road and Reliance Road to be used as part of the County Courts Roadway Improvement Project. As per the agreement, the property will be used for fencing, roadway, drainage and utilities. The property is being acquired in lieu of eminent domain.

—The Board of Works approved the closure of 10th Street south Douglas Street, between Jan. 8 and Jan. 11 to install water main access. There will be parking restrictions on Douglas Street and 11th Street.

—The board also approved lane restrictions on 10th Street, Plymouth Avenue, and Reynolds Street or NIPSCO's planned gas main relocation. It will also require parking restrictions along 10th Street and continue from Jan. 8 through Feb. 16. It is in preparation for the Tenth Street Reconstruction Project.

—They also approved the closure of East Douglas Street between South Main Street and South Sixth Street for Jan. 8 through Jan. 12, for NIPSCO to complete a gas valve replacement.

—An agreement with Arcadis, U.S., Inc. for consulting engineering services for $93,000 was approved by the board. The agreement is for the development of a Lead Service Line Replacement Plan and Indiana Finance State Revolving Fund application.

—Goshen Engineering Department was also approved to enter into an agreement with ReJuvtec Inc. for the 2024 Asphalt Paving Rejuvenation project for $102,176.10. Goshen Engineering Dustin Sailor explained that the concept is a first for the city, and he hopes it will help to keep roads fresher.

—The city's Christmas Tree collection will be Jan. 2 through Jan. 22.

