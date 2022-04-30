Three Republicans hoping to win back Sheriff's office after 40 years of Democrat control

Apr. 30—ANDERSON — The three candidates vying for the Republican Party nomination for sheriff all bring years of law enforcement experience to the race.

The three candidates are seeking to become the first Republican to serve in the office since 1982. Prior to that year, the Republican Party held the office for 12 years with John Gunter being elected in 1970 and 1974 and Bob Baldwin in 1978.

Anthony Emery is a member of the Indiana State Police Department; John Beeman is retired from the U.S. Marshal's service; and Kim Stigall is a member of the Madison County Sheriff's Department.

The winner will run against Democrat Joey Cole, who is unopposed in his party's primary and is currently a major with the Sheriff's Department.

Currently, Emery is the only one of the three candidates to hold an elective office, serving as an at-large member of the Madison County Council.

Stigall is hoping to become the first female elected sheriff in Madison County's history.

The county's next sheriff will be faced with the construction of a new county jail, with construction expected to start this year at an estimated cost of $80 million.

Concerning the construction of that facility, Emery said he has been working with officials in the criminal justice system on the overcrowding problem since joining the council.

"The decisions on the jail will be made before the next sheriff takes office," Emery. "There will be a groundbreaking in August or September. As a councilman, I've been a part of the process."

Beeman said a new facility will improve safety for the jail officers and inmates and could help in hiring and retaining employees.

"The big issue is the construction of a new jail," he said. "I will work with other county officials; it will consume most of the next four years."

During an appearance at a recent Madison County Tea Party meeting, Stigall said there was more research needed before committing to constructing a new jail at a cost of $87 million.

Story continues

If elected, Stigall said she would focus on evaluating the needs of the department in terms of facilities, equipment and employees.

"This focus is to ensure we as a team have adequate facilities, are properly equipped and trained, and are compensated fairly to provide the utmost professional service that meets the needs of our community," she said in announcing her candidacy.

Stigall wants to work to improve the department's response to the increasing crisis of mental health and drug abuse within the community.

"These issues are ones we cannot just arrest our way out of," she said. "Instead, they require the community and all its partners working together to get positive results."

Emery said the drug problem in Madison County is increasing the numbers of other crimes like theft and burglaries.

"We can't ignore the drug problem," he said. "Once a person is incarcerated, we should get them help with addiction problems."

Emery said those programs should be used to reduce the number of repeat arrests.

He also would bring the Drug Task Force back under the control of the Sheriff's Department.

Emery said currently there are only four members of the task force, two from the Anderson Police Department and two from the Sheriff's Department. He noted there used to be six members.

"There should be a countywide drug task force run by the sheriff and not the Anderson Police Department," he said. "The chief of police has to answer to other people. The sheriff answers to the voters."

Beeman said if elected he hopes to make some changes in how the department is operating.

"I want to build upon what the other sheriffs have done," he said. "A concern is, you train people and they leave when more money is available in another county."

Beeman said the recently increased public safety income tax could help increase officers' salaries.

Concerning the number of officers patrolling the county, Beeman said he wants to look at the number and types of calls being handled.

"There is a reduction in staff in every county at night," he said. "There might be growth for more staff in the future with the new tax money."

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.