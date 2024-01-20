Three residential burglary suspects at large: Palo Alto PD

(KRON) – Three suspects that committed residential burglary of an occupied home on Friday evening are at large, the Palo Alto Police Department said.

An occupant of a home in the 700 block of Center Drive reported that someone had broken into the house while they were inside around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 19. The suspects fled before the officers arrived.

According to the police investigation, a woman was housesitting at the residence for her friend. The woman came into contact with one of the suspects after hearing noises in the backyard, voices, and the sound of glass breaking. The woman locked herself in the bedroom and called the police.

Police reviewed the surveillance footage, which determined that three male suspects wearing all dark clothing got out of a dark-colored sedan parked on the street. According to police, the suspects broke a latch on a locked side yard gate to get into the rear yard. The suspects subsequently broke the sliding door’s glass in the rear yard to enter the home, police said. Three minutes later, the suspect fled westbound on Dana Avenue in the sedan.

The woman described the suspect she saw as a male wearing dark clothing, a face mask, and a beanie, according to police.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (650)-329-2413.

