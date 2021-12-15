Three residents of The Villages arrested, charged with voter fraud in 2020 election

THE VILLAGES — Three residents of The Villages have been arrested and charged with voter fraud.

Jay Ketcik, 63, Joan Halstead, 71, and John Rider, 61, are accused of casting more than one vote in the 2020 election, court and police records show.

Sumter County voter records show that Halstead and Ketcik are registered Republicans, while Rider is registered with no political affiliation.

An arrest report for Halstead said she voted Florida on Oct. 20, 2020 and also voted via an absentee ballot in New York. She was arrested Nov. 29 at her home in The Villages.

Arrest reports for Rider and Ketcik do not detail circumstances of the alleged fraud.

Ketcik was arrested at his home on Dec. 8 and posted a $2,000 bond and has since pleaded not guilty. Rider was arrested Dec. 3 at Port Canaveral and also posted a $2,000 bond.

There is no information regarding which candidates may have received votes from Ketcik, Halstead and Rider.

