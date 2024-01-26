Three residents working to recall Panama City Commissioners Jenna Haligas and Josh Street

PANAMA CITY − A small group of residents is calling for the recall of the two longest-standing members of the Panama City Commission.

According to information from the city, three local residents filed on Jan. 22 a statement announcing that they had organized a political committee in protest of Commissioners Jenna Haligas and Josh Street. This is the first step in the process of holding an official recall election.

In statements shared by Panama City with the News Herald, Haligas and Street both said they believe the city is taking strides toward progress. They also said it is a privilege to serve local residents.

"Our commission is deeply committed to enhancing the city and addressing its diverse needs, despite the challenge of satisfying everyone," Haligas wrote. "With nearly $300 million in infrastructure projects underway or under design, including key upgrades to water, sewer and citywide lift stations, we are proactively tackling critical needs."

New leadership: Panama City Commission selects Jonathan Hayes as new city manager in 4-1 vote

"Every project, no matter how positive, may have some level of opposition," Street wrote. "I'm proud we are in the midst of the largest city infrastructure investment in our modern times. I'm honored to serve with a commission focused on completing projects without mortgaging future tax paying citizens. I believe we have before us a significant opportunity to create a better future for your family and mine."

The residents listed in the statement filed on Jan. 22 are Brenda Lewis-Williams, Jimmy Ciesieski and Brevrhette Williams. According to Lewis-Williams, their reasons for the recalls are misfeasance and malfeasance.

Their next step is to gather signatures on a formal petition. Lewis-Williams said the committee will hold petition signings on Saturday from 10 a.m. to dark at both the Panama City Marina and St. Andrews Marina. They might also hold signings throughout the city on Sunday.

"The recalls of (Haligas and Street are) citizens-driven," Lewis-Williams said on behalf of the committee. "They) blatantly disregard the safety and livability for citizens in Panama City, Florida. Several of the basic needs of the citizens that are not being met are clean bathing and drinking water, functioning fire hydrants and competent infrastructure.

"Cosmetic enhancements should not be the priority (of Panama City)."

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Three Panama City residents are working to recall two commissioners